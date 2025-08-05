Chicago P.D. Season 13 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Chicago P.D team on Duty.

Since it began airing on NBC in 2014, Chicago P.D. has maintained a consistent presence within the One Chicago franchise, engaging viewers with police action drama that has an edginess to it.

Dick Wolf (Law & Order) lends his talents to this instalment of the franchise. The show offers its subtleties and perspectives toward the Chicago Police Department's 21st District while exploding with raw police drama that's mixed with personal storytelling and traditional episodic formats.

The series tracks a highly specialized intelligence unit, under the somewhat dubious Sergeant Hank Voight, tasked with addressing the levels of crime (e.g., drug trafficking, homicide) that the CPD rates as some of their worst.

With Voight and the notion of working in the grey areas of the law, viewers can explore the intersection of police work, personal baggage and complexities contained within.

Watered down from Chicago Fire, the series has found its own identity through its visceral stories, storytelling, tensions and the stakes of the action over more than 10 years of fan-favorite viewing.

After Season 12 teased dramatic changes in the Intelligence Unit, anticipation is high for the upcoming Season 13 that releases on October 1. Here's what to know about the Intelligence Unit's next chapter.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 Release Date and Where to Watch

Chicago P.D. Season 13 will make its debut on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC. It will be the last show in the primetime One Chicago Wednesday block, following Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Fans can watch new episodes live on NBC or stream the next day on Peacock, which has all 12 prior seasons for anyone who wants or needs to catch up.

The show is assigned a solid fall slot as it typically has strong viewership while it is not delayed by full plate scheduling. This should keep the show from being bumped midseason like the last two seasons, which is why Chicago P.D.'s filming schedules are typically expected to begin in late June or early July. This will allow the show to preserve an anticipated number of episodes, and offer timely cases and character storylines for the loyal fans of the Windy City.

Cast and Characters

The central cast of Chicago P.D. Season 13 offers us familiarity with some new twists.

Jason Beghe is back as Sergeant Hank Voight, the tough and morally ambiguous leader who cherishes no mercy or justice, and Bill and Lou may contemplate living under a bridge.

Voight's questionable decisions and their consequences, such as orchestrating the murder of Deputy Chief Reid in Season 12, may continue to follow him around.

Patrick John Flueger continues to play Officer Adam Ruzek. He is now figuring out life as a married man, with partner Kim Burgess, aka Marina Squerciati, in what is the chemistry that ultimately lays the foundation for the heart of the show.

LaRoyce Hawkins is also back as Officer Kevin Atwater, arguably the most obviously relatable member of the cast. Atwater may finally get a promotion to detective, which could offer some rich depth with more community characters and stories potentially included in season 13.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is also back as Officer Dante Torres. The nature of Officer Torres's undercover assignments brings a different dramatic intensity to the series. Amy Morton returns as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt. Morton has a rich history with the series as the all-business backbone of the unit.

Newcomer to the cast, Arienne Mandi, will be joining the cast as Officer Naomi Kerr, a former soldier and military contractor who thrives in chaos and brings it to the team.

Unfortunately, Toya Turner's Kiana Cook will not be returning to the series. As one of the most compelling characters in season 12, 'The Unit' has a few hiccups to overcome or complete, in terms of any outright shifts still left to determine. Fans are curious how they move on from Cook.

Plot Details/Trailer Breakdown

While it's difficult to predict the plot of Chicago P.D. Season 13 due to its weekly case-of-the-week episodic format, it's clear Season 12 ended with some interesting threads in the air.

Between Voight's involvement with Reid's murder and leadership in the police department being a question mark, there's certainly going to be plenty of questions related to which character will be leading, and what the ongoing reaction to a new authority could be.

There's also the potential of introducing a new antagonist that weaves the narratives presented week to week, similar to what they've done by introducing distinct villains each season.

Burgess and Ruzek's marriage could offer some fresh layers to their relationship while simultaneously straining their professional relationship, likely providing some emotional relief while digging deep into the dirtiness of the police profession.

Atwater's pimps-community work might also have a blowback shaping up from a growing street war, likely only deepening his arc from the Season 12 episode "Street Jesus."

No official trailer has dropped as of yet, but promo teasers should be out any time showcasing lingering actions, along with building character-driven drama, weaving current traumatic action alongside crossovers with Chicago Fire / Chicago Med.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 has enough tension, intrigue, and emotional reactions to ensure everyone will want to watch. Increasing new One Chicago crossovers are a bonus for fans eager for more gritty crime drama and character-driven stories. Season 13 is going to be intense, and all eyes will be glued to the screens, regardless of whether it is through the streaming platform or television. Mark your calendars as Chicago P.D. Season 13 will drop at 10/9c on NBC on October 1, 2025, and will be streaming on Peacock the following day. Don't miss out on the action!



