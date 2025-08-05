Complete cast of Platonic season 2: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

A scene from Platonic season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Apple Tv+)

Platonic season 2 is a comedy-drama series created and written by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, who also serve as co-showrunners and directors. The show's nuanced idea, which explores a strong childhood friendship between a middle-aged man and a woman, features Rose Byrne as Sylvia and Seth Rogen as Will, two former best friends who reunite and negotiate complicated adult relationships in the midst of humor and catastrophe. The first two episodes of Season 2 debuted simultaneously on August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+ in the United States. Episodes will now be released weekly until October 1, 2025.

The second season deepens the exploration of platonic love, with Will planning his wedding and Sylvia running her successful event-planning business. The plot develops to encompass unforeseen friendship crises, emotional upheavals, and wedding pandemonium. New dynamics are also present in season 2, as Sylvia and Will firmly uphold their non-romantic friendship while supporting one another through partner-related stress, identity challenges, and career transitions.

The show consists of two seasons and 20 episodes, each lasting between twenty-seven to thirty-two minutes, and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Platonic season 2 has been certified 100% ‘fresh'.

Exploring the cast of Platonic season 2

In Platonic season 2, Seth Rogen plays Will, a recently divorced brewery owner who is on the verge of a midlife crisis. When Will rejoins his old college best friend Sylvia (Rose Byrne), he repeatedly rekindles their erratic, impetuous bond even as he plunges headfirst into adulthood, organizing a wedding and handling uncomfortable obligations. Rogen portrays Will's journey with a mix of humorous timing, emotional sensitivity, and silly charm that strikes a balance between adulthood and childish playfulness.

Seth Rogen is a comedian, actor, and director from Canada. Some of his famous works are The Studio (2025), Invincible (2021-25), and The Boys (2019-24)

Rose Byrne as Sylvia

In season 2 of Platonic, Rose Byrne plays Sylvia, a stay-at-home mother of three who used to practice law. Sylvia, who is in her forties, is composed, in charge, and at ease—until her college best buddy Will shows up again and upends her peaceful existence. Byrne displays emotional complexity in her portrayal of Sylvia's midlife reevaluation through bursts of deadpan humor and impetuous recklessness. She is clever but delicate, juggling repressed ambition and parental disarray while reestablishing her connection to her wild, joyful past through her friendship with Will.

Australian actress Rose Byrne is known for her roles in Tow (2025), Bluey (2022-24), and Physical (2021-23).

Luke Macfarlane as Charlie Greeves

In the show, Luke Macfarlane plays Sylvia's husband. Charlie portrays a devoted and morally upright lawyer whose midlife crisis becomes a major theme in his story. By season 2, Charlie's character changes from being seen as calm and encouraging as Sylvia re-establishes her friendship with Will from childhood. While Sylvia organizes her husband Will's wedding, he struggles with his own identity and ambition while also dealing with feelings of envy and insecurity. One particularly noteworthy subplot is Charlie's Jeopardy! competition, which brilliantly captures his quest for meaning outside of serving as the emotional fulcrum.

Luke Macfarlane is a former singer and actor from Canada, known for his work in Invincible (2021-25), Hacks (2024), and Bros (2022).

Carla Gallo as Katie

Carla Gallo plays Katie, Sylvia's tough, closest friend and fellow mother. Katie provides Sylvia with honest emotional therapy while giving deadpan comic gold in her entertaining plot about her "Boss Mama" podcast, which is full of dramatic voice fry and ridiculous motivating catchphrases.

American actress Carla Gallo's notable works include Mayans M.C. (2022-23), Sid Is Dead (2023), and The Starling (2021).

Tre Hale as Andy

Tre Hale plays Will's buddy and business colleague, Andy, in Platonic season 2. Andy, the charming but mischievous co-owner of the Lucky Penny brewery, frequently acts as a humorous counterpoint to Will's impetuous behavior. One of the more entertaining subplots of the season developed from his easygoing charm and awkward sincerity, especially in exchanges with Katie (Carla Gallo).

Tre Hale was born in the United States on October 28, 1992. The actor is well-known for All American (2023-24), 5 A.M. (2023), and Strange Planet (2023)

Supporting cast of Platonic season 2

Some of the actors who play supporting roles in the program are listed below.

Sophie Leonard as Frances

Max Matenko as Simon

Sophia Kopera as Maeve

Andrew Lopez as Reggie

Vinny Thomas as Omar

Guy Branum as Stewart

Check in for more updates on the latest season of Platonic season 2.

