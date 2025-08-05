Why was Fivio Foreign arrested? Rapper reportedly released from jail after more than 6 months

Fivio Foreign at the Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022 (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Rapper Maxie Lee Ryles III, who goes by the stage name Fivio Foreign, has recently been released after spending six months behind bars. Citing the musician's attorney, Adam Lustberg, TMZ reported that Maxie was released on Friday, August 1, 2025.

For context, this New Year's Day, a woman accused the rapper of threatening her with a firearm, leading to his arrest. The rapper eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats in May.

Per TMZ, a New Jersey judge sentenced him to time served and three years of probation. The terms specify he needs to remain out of trouble from the law and clear regular drug screenings.

Fivio Foreign pulled the gun on a woman asking for help jumpstarting her car

According to Fivio Foreign's longtime lawyer, Adam Lustberg, his client was facing a sentence of a minimum of five years and up to 20 behind bars. He elaborated that in comparison, this sentence was favorable. This stemmed from the rapper's past record.

On January 18, cops detained the City of Gods hitmaker on five counts, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and illegal possession of a weapon. According to Hip Hop DX, a woman reached out to the rapper to help jumpstart her car at an apartment complex in Edgewater, New Jersey. However, Fivio allegedly pointed a gun at her, saying:

"If I see you parked in front of this building again there is going to be a f**king problem."

She eventually approached cops for help. Witnesses as well as nearby surveillance footage identified the Big Drip artist and corroborated the victim's story.

The news didn't make headlines until March. At the time, Lustberg told TMZ that police never recovered any weapon from the site, thus claiming the case against Fivio Foreign was weak.

In May, Maxie pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats (essentially threats to commit a violent crime in the third degree). In exchange, the other four charges were dismissed. While initially, the sentencing had been scheduled for August 2, it was moved up as "everyone (was) ready," per Variety.

Since his release, Fivio Foreign has been active on social media. Taking to his X, the rapper tweeted:

"Damn lol.. It’s a lot goin on outchea."

In a separate post, he wrote:

"Yall out here doing anything.. I like it."

The rapper was referencing trends on the New York music scene, including the rise of s*xy drill subgenre and the fake viral edits of Ice Spice, per TMZ.

Fivio Foreign hasn't released any songs this year. However, he previously made headlines for claiming Kendrick Lamar was set to bring out Drake during his Super Bowl halftime show. In a September 2024 Instagram live, he alleged:

"I heard that Kendrick is gonna bring out Lil Wayne. Then Lil Wayne is gonna bring out Drake. Then Kendrick is gonna squash their beef."

A month earlier, he dropped the track ONBOA47RD, a collaboration with Kodak Black in support of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.