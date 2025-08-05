Platonic season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Platonic Season 2 is soon to be released on August 6, 2025, and the series is all set to take the viewers again on the nostalgic ride of Sylvia and Will’s chaotic friendship. Season 1 was a massive hit on Apple TV+ as the duo won the hearts of many with their beautiful bond, and it rightly connected with the viewers by showing what adult friendship actually looks like.

In the first season of Platonic, Seth Rogen (Will) was seen dealing with the failure of his marriage, whereas Rose Byrne (Sylvia) is a lawyer who happily sacrificed her career to look after her kids. The duo reconnects with each other after ages when Sylvia finds out that his former best buddy is getting divorced, and now they are in their 40s, dealing with their mid-life crises together.

Frenseca Delbanco and Nichollas Stoller both directed and wrote the screenplay of the series and slated August 6 to premiere another season. Season 1 of this comedy-drama was packed with every emotion, and the trailer of Platonic season 2 looks promising, too. As miserably chaotic as they were together in the previous season, it seems they've doubled that in the upcoming one.

Romance between the duo is off the table as the new season will begin with Will planning his wedding, and Sylvia is ready to hop on in to manage the wedding events. A few of the cast members in the series are Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. The duo is still co-dependent, trying to stabilize their lives, and the season is surely going to take a more platonic turn this year.

Complete episode guide of Platonic season 2

The first season, released in May 2023, saw 10 episodes, and now, for the upcoming season, the episode count remains the same. Two episodes will premiere on Wednesday, August 6. The series plans to end in the first week of October by dropping its finale episode. With episodes 1 and 2 dropping on the first day, the rest of the eight episodes will be dropped weekly every Wednesday. Timings are not yet disclosed. Here's the complete guide to the episodes.

Episode numbers Title of the episode Date Episode 1 The Engagement Party August 6, 2025 Episode 2 TBA August 6, 2025 Episode 3 The Bachelor Party August 13, 2025 Episode 4 Fore! August 20, 2025 Episode 5 Jeopardy August 27, 2025 Episode 6 Road Trip September 3, 2025 Episode 7 The Office Party September 10, 2025 Episode 8 Young Darcy Mysteries September 17, 2025 Episode 9 TBA September 24, 2025 Episode 10 TBA October 1, 2025

How and where to watch Platonic season 2?

The series is an exclusive hit of Apple TV+, and one can view the show by getting its subscription. For the new members, Apple TV+ offers a free-trial of seven days that costs $9.99/ month. The platform even offers a three-month free trial only for those who have recently purchased any new Apple device. Redeem the plans according to your convenience and binge-watch Platonic season 2 this Wednesday.