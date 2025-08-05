Hannah Burns reveals Netflix cut her from Perfect Match season 3 and blocked engagement reveal

Hannah Burns (Image via Instagram @hannahburnns)

Perfect Match season 3 premiered on August 1, 2025, and within days of its debut, off-screen drama has taken center stage.

Hannah Burns, known from The Mole, claimed in a TikTok posted on August 2 that she was “completely cut” from the new season despite previously hinting at a major storyline involving her engagement and pregnancy.

Burns had initially teased her appearance in the series on June 25 with an Instagram caption that hinted she was appearing on the season 3 of Netflix's Perfect Match.

Fans speculated that she met her fiancé during filming, especially after she announced her pregnancy on July 16.

However, Burns has yet to appear in the first six episodes of the show.

In her TikTok, she questioned why she wasn’t allowed to announce her relationship when her fellow castmates Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland went public months ago.

“Being told you have to keep your engagement a secret for six months only to find out you were completely cut from Perfect Match,” she wrote.

Though she hasn’t confirmed the identity of her fiancé, her posts suggest growing frustration with how her storyline was handled compared to others on the show.

Hannah hints at engagement and pregnancy, but it is missing from Perfect Match season 3 episodes

Hannah Burns began dropping hints about her love story ahead of Perfect Match season 3’s premiere.

On June 25, she shared a promo photo with the caption,

“& now I’m engaged 🙊💍 Watch me find love on Perfect Match.”

A few weeks later, on July 16, she shared that she was also expecting a child. These posts led fans to believe her journey would be featured on the show.

Despite the buildup, Burns has not appeared in the first six episodes. Typically, new contestants can be introduced mid-season as dates, so viewers speculated she might join later.

However, in her August 2 TikTok, she stated that she was asked to keep her engagement a secret for six months, only to later find out that she had been completely cut from Perfect Match, suggesting that she might not appear on the show at all.

She did not name her partner in any of her posts, and no official announcements have been made by Netflix.

With the rest of the cast receiving screen time and attention, viewers were left questioning whether Hannah’s storyline had been scrapped, despite her apparent connection and big life developments during filming.

Hannah questions Netflix’s double standards in latest TikTok

On August 2, Hannah posted a second TikTok calling out what she suggested was unequal treatment.

“So, since my castmates from PM announced their engagement and fake relationships, can I be allowed to announce my BD/fiancé now or ????” she wrote on-screen.

The caption added,

“Like the double standard is INSANE.”

She did not mention any names, but followers believed the comment was aimed at AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland, who had confirmed their relationship and engagement months earlier at the Love is Blind season 8 reunion.

Burns appears to be frustrated by being told to stay silent while others were able to go public.

Her comments have fueled fan speculation that there may be behind-the-scenes conflicts regarding editing choices and publicity rules.

So far, Netflix has not responded to Hannah’s claims, and she has not shared further details about her fiancé or her current relationship status.

As of now, viewers can only wait to see if she makes an appearance in upcoming episodes, or if her role was indeed entirely removed from Perfect Match season 3.

Stay tuned for more updates.