“This couple needs a reboot” — General Hospital fans call for Scott and Liesl reunion amid character’s possible return

General Hospital fans have been buzzing with excitement for Scott and Liesl reunion following the announcement of Kathleen Gati’s return as Liesl Obrecht. Fans of the soap opera have loved the complicated relationship between Scott Baldwin and Liesl for years, and many are hoping for a second chance at love between them. Fans are excited to see how the story will unfold as rumors spread about Liesl's return to Port Charles. There is a lot of discussion regarding Scott's return.





As the buzz grows louder, one fan summed up the sentiment perfectly on social media. On August 4, 2025, a fan Tina Anderson, stated on General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook page,



"With Liesl back, Scott needs to come back. This couple needs a reboot!"

Over the past few months, ABC's General Hospital has had to deal with a number of characters leaving. Fans want familiar faces to come back to Port Charles, and the fact that Scott Baldwin might come back has made these hopes even stronger. Fans are desperate for him to come back since he hasn't been around since 2024.

Fans' support for Scott and Liesl’s potential reunion is evident from their comments on social media platforms.

A fan named Nadine Tedder Townsend mentioned,



They were great together

Another long-term GH fan Anna Couzzo stated,

Yesssss love them

Another fan Rose Walker commented,





Like those two together!

Here are some more reactions:



One GH fan, Pamela Bolton stated,

Scott needs to come back on GH!!!!



Pam Blackstock mentioned,



Yes they do need one they are a cute couple

A fan Sharon Lynne stated,



Bring Scott BACK!

A General Hospital fan Susie Young commented,



Where is Scot? I want him back

General Hospital fans want Scott and Liesl's reunion amid character’s possible return

After Kathleen Gati's return was announced, fans of General Hospital also have their desire to bring Scott Baldwin and Liesl Obrecht to get back together. Liesl, who is known for having a sassy personality, was last seen on the show in December 2023. She is coming back to Port Charles after an 18-month break. So, simply fans have their hopes that she can fix her complicated relationship with Scott Baldwin.

Since 2024, Scott Baldwin, played by Kin Shriner, has not been on the show. Because he is not there, the storylines are missing something, and many fans are unsure of what will happen to him on the show. Fans were happy to hear that Liesl was coming back. But no news was there about Scott's return.

They have seen unexpected ups and downs in their relationship. At first, Scott and Liesl had a bitter, hostile relationship. Scott, as a lawyer, sometimes found himself on the wrong side of the law. Liesl seems to be a big problem in his life. However, the story takes a different path.

In an interview, Kathleen mentioned,

“The fans have been faithful, loyal, begging me to return, continuously asking when, oh when will I return. I am truly grateful and so happy that I can bring some story and entertainment back to them again through Obrecht! It means a lot to me. This is why I became an actor, to entertain people through story and characters."

Even though Liesl turned down Scott's advances many times, a romantic spark grew between them. After Scott fell from an airplane after an argument with Liesl, their relationship changed. Fans hoped for a deeper connection between the two.

