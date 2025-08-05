General Hospital recap: What happened on August 4, 2025?

Brook Lynn from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

On the August 4 episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, things took a turn, as shocking revelations came to light. Brook Lynn and Chase discuss adoption, while Josslyn tells Emma about her departure from Dalton’s office.

Elsewhere, Alexis brings in a final offer, where Kristina offers more money to Cody. On the other hand, in Croatia, Britt gets emotional seeing Rocco’s photo. The recent episode of the daytime soap opera was filled with emotional moments that left the fans on the edge.

What happened on General Hospital on August 4, 2025?

Brook Lynn and Chase’s dinner conversation fails

In the recent episode of General Hospital, as Brook Lynn and Chase were seen having dinner, Chase said he wants to roll the ball on their adoption process. Though it was a long and hectic process, he was pretty excited about it. Anyhow, Brook did not seem ecstatic about the process; she added that she doesn’t want Gio to feel left out or abandoned. She added that she really wants to go ahead, but with a family, so that the child has two loving parents, and hopefully an elder brother who loves them. However, Chase left the conversation, saying he was getting a call from work, but in reality, he called the station to ask for a shift so he could avoid the conversation.

Elsewhere, at the Metro Court Pool, Emma and Gio have a conversation about Emma’s plan to break into the lab. However, Gio insisted on not doing any such thing, as it would hurt Anna. Further, Gio expressed how important family is. However, he made Emma swear that she would not reveal to anyone that he misses Lois and Brook Lynn. Anyhow, their conversation was interrupted by Josslyn, who revealed that she had decided to resign from her position at the lab, and said that Emma would be replacing her.

Josslyn leaves Port Charles

Elsewhere, at the WSB office, Josslyn is summoned by Jack, who wants her to leave the town for a while. During their conversation, Jack receives a text from Carly, who has invited him for drinks at the Metro Court Club. Further, Jack asks Joss to tell her that she is leaving.

Later, Joss is seen having a conversation with her mother, where she tells the latter she is leaving for Australia. She added that she is going to meet distant relatives, which Carly did not believe. She added that she wants to distance herself to find herself.

Kristina offers more money to Cody

At the general hospital, Cody comes to see a dermatologist about a mole on his back, which Molly warned him about. Kristina runs into Cody and exclaims that it is nothing but a freckle. Further, when Cody confirmed the same from a doctor, he asked why Molly was being so uptight with him, to which Kristina replied that she had been sad ever since her breakup with TJ.

She moves the conversation in a work-related direction, where she says that he needs to act fast, as Ava is going to her mother’s place. He declined to continue his job, but Kristina offered him more money.

Elsewhere, at Alexis’ office, Ava arrives with a final offer of $1.5 million. She adds that this will be the final amount, and after this, the evidence against Kristina will no longer be seen or discussed. Alexis agrees, but their conversation is interrupted when Cody shows up.

Britt wants to break free

Further on, Britt was seen having a conversation on a call about letting Greta go, as she is the one who can bring her information. Later, she was seen breaking down in tears as she saw online photos of Rocco with Leisl, chatting.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

