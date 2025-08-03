Which character does Asher Antonyzyn portray on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Asher Antonyzyn portrays Daniel Edward “Danny” Morgan on General Hospital, a character he began playing in October 2023. Danny is the son of Jason Morgan and the late Sam McCall, both long-standing figures on the show. The role of Danny has been portrayed by several child actors since the character's birth onscreen in 2012, with Antonyzyn becoming the first to play a teenage version of the character.

Since his debut, Danny has been featured in major storylines, including discovering that his presumed-dead father was alive and coping with the sudden death of his mother following a liver donation surgery in 2024. Danny’s arc has included emotional struggles, teenage rebellion, and his involvement in helping Jason while he was on the run. Before joining General Hospital, Antonyzyn worked in modeling and commercials.

Asher Antonyzyn portrays Danny Morgan on General Hospital. He joined the cast in October 2023. In March 2024, Danny found out that his father, Jason, was alive after being presumed dead. Jason was injured and hiding in the Quartermaine boathouse.

Danny chose to protect him. He brought in Michael and Willow to help. This marked the beginning of a renewed bond between father and son. In October 2024, tragedy struck. Danny’s mother, Sam, died following liver transplant surgery to save Lulu Spencer.

Though the procedure was a success, Sam suffered a fatal heart attack. Later, it was revealed that she had been murdered by Cyrus Renault. Danny’s grief turned to anger. He began showing signs of rebellion. He drank underage and helped Jason evade law enforcement. He confronted Cyrus after learning the truth about Sam’s death.

His struggles deepened in 2025. Danny attended a college party where his brother, Rocco, nearly died from alcohol poisoning. This event further highlighted Danny’s internal conflict. He is torn between grief and loyalty to his father.

Despite the emotional weight of the storyline, Antonyzyn has held his own in scenes with established actors. Danny’s journey continues to explore themes of identity, loss, and growing up in a complex family.

In an interview with SoapHub on May 14, 2025, Asher said the following about his journey on the show,

“I really didn't know much going in. I did my research going into the in-person audition but no I didn't think my character would have such a big storyline or that i'd play this much of an important character.”

He continued,

“I haven't really had like a big traumatic experience to look back on. I talked to Steve Burton who plays Jason, he's like you're going to have to go somewhere else into like a fantasy land where you got to think that's your real mom.”

About Asher Antonyzyn

Asher Jared Antonyzyn (born August 19, 2009, in Chicago) is an American child actor who began his career in modeling and commercials. Before transitioning to scripted television, he worked with agencies like Model Act Studios and International Models & Talent.

His early commercial credits include national spots for brands such as Dick’s Sporting Goods. Asher developed an interest in performing at a young age and trained in acting workshops before booking his first major screen role.

He splits time between Chicago and Los Angeles and continues to pursue acting while balancing school. He has also expressed interest in exploring film roles in the future.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.