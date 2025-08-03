Who is Kin Shriner? Everything to know as the actor celebrates 48 years of portraying Scott Baldwin on General Hospital

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital, the daytime soap opera, has been running for over six decades with its storylines and unforgettable characters. Among its most enduring roles is Scott "Scotty" Baldwin, a character who was a charming law student to one of the show's villains.

Over time, Scott’s journey reflected the dramatic turns and emotional depth that defined General Hospital’s legacy.

Since 1977, Kin Shriner has portrayed Scott Baldwin across more than 1,700 episodes. Now, as Kin Shriner celebrates 48 years on General Hospital, fans are honoring both the actor and the iconic character he helped shape.

As stated by June 30, 2025, Kin mentioned,

"[A] year ago tomorrow, I had some arrogant surgeon give me a subtalar fusion. And he botched it. So for six months, I basically couldn't walk."

He further stated,

"So then John Stamos, my good pal, sent me over to his guy at Cedars Sinai. He redid it. So I'm down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot, every day. Every day so that I can get mobile."

Kin Shriner and his role on General Hospital

Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin, first appeared as a child in the 1960s before Shriner took over the role in 1977. Scott was a young, hopeful law student with a bright future when Shriner first came out. In 1979, he married Laura Webber, but she left him for Luke Spencer. From here, Scott went from being a romantic lead to a sly, often morally gray character, one of General Hospital's most famous villains.

Even though Scott is a schemer, fans have felt sorry for him when he has had his heart broken and cheered for him when he has had a chance to redeem himself.

Shriner's played the role again and again after short breaks, even in the spin-off Port Charles (1997–2002), where Scott was shown in a more heroic light. He last appeared on General Hospital on August 16, 2024, after playing the same character for almost fifty years.

As Kin Shriner marks 48 years on General Hospital, he’s also opening up about personal struggles. In June 2025, he revealed on social media that a "botched" subtalar fusion foot surgery left him unable to walk for six months. Shriner explained that the surgery, meant to treat severe foot arthritis, was mishandled. Next, he received help from a fellow actor and underwent corrective surgery at Cedars Sinai.

As stated by PEOPLE on July 5, 2025, now undergoing rehab in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shriner is focused on recovery and staying active.

Kin Shriner: More to know about the actor

Kin Herbert Shriner is best known for playing Scott Baldwin on General Hospital. He was born in New York City on December 6, 1953. He and his twin brother, Wil Shriner, who is also an actor, lost both of their parents in a car accident when they were young. Kin was raised by their grandmother in Texas. After a short time as a door-to-door salesman for Fuller Brush, they became an actor.

Shriner's career as an actor began in 1977 when he joined the cast of General Hospital. In 1980, he left for a short time to play Jeb Hampton in Texas. He also played Dr. Brian Carey on The Bold and the Beautiful, Harrison Bartlett on The Young and the Restless, and Keith Morrissey on As the World Turns.

His most famous role, though, is still Scott Baldwin on General Hospital. Shriner was so charming that he made Scott both annoying and lovable. His performances helped define General Hospital's character by mixing villainy with vulnerability in a way that few soap opera characters have done.

Shriner's dedication to the character has been clear over the years. He played Scott Baldwin again in 1982, 1987, 1997, 2007, and 2013. His appearance in more than 1,700 episodes by 2024 will be a milestone in soap opera history.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.