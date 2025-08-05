Was Byron Barnett married? Personal life and all about the veteran Boston reporter in wake of his death at 69

Byron Barnett (Photo: Instagram/@byronbarnett)

Byron Barnett, a veteran Boston 7News reporter, passed away on Sunday (August 4, 2025). 7News shared the news on Monday. Although they did not share the cause of Barnett's death, Jonathan Hall, his colleague, stated that Byron battled cancer in his last few years. It is speculated that this was the reason behind his passing.

Byron Barnett was married to Kathleen Barnett. The couple has a son, Parker, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science in 2018 with a master's in integrated product design.

Barnett's family shared the news of his death on Monday via Facebook, saying that Byron passed away in his Minnesota home, surrounded by his loved ones. They thanked every person who helped him along his four-decade-long career, as well as the viewers. Barnett's family also expressed gratitude to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mayo Clinic for their treatment.

"Throughout his four-decade career, Byron cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders who welcomed him into their lives. As we grieve his passing, we want to thank every single person in New England who entrusted Byron to tell their story. And to all the viewers throughout the years, we cannot tell you how much your support has meant to him and our family," the statement reads.

Byron Barnett's career explored

Byron Barnett graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's in journalism in 1977. He then worked as a reporter in KSTP TV for five years before joining Boston's 7News in 1983. Byron remained a journalist there till his retirement in 2021.

Barnett was the host of Urban Update, the public affairs show. He covered various important events in his four-decade-long career at 7News, including the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the trials of Aaron Hernandez and Whitey Bulger, along with every presidential campaign since Ronald Reagan's 1984 campaign.

According to 7News' August 4, 2025, report, Byron Barnett often stated that interviewing Muhammad Ali was the highlight of his career.

According to The Hindustan Times' report, the veteran reporter won multiple awards for his work, such as the Emmy Award, Black Journalists' Region One Journalist of the Year Award, YMCA Black Achievers Award, and the 2013 Silver Circle Award from the Boston/New England Chapter of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences.

He was also inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Marty Walsh, the former Boston mayor, shared his condolences on X. Walsh stated that Barnett will be "deeply missed" as he was everything a journalist needed to be, and he represented the Boston community with "heart and integrity."

"Byron Barnett was human first—smart, principled, and honest, everything you look for in a journalist. The work he did reflected our communities with heart and integrity. I'm thinking of his wife Kathleen, his family, and everyone at @7News tonight. He'll be deeply missed," he wrote.

Byron Barnett was 69 years old at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Kathleen and their son Parker.