The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill rages at Billy, Victor draws a line, and Phyllis plays her power card

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, reveal a tense day as Jill lashes out, Victor and Nikki clash, and Phyllis protects her future. Jill returns to deliver a reality check to Billy, who finds himself under fire for his alliance with Cane and Phyllis.

As business becomes tense, Phyllis prioritizes defending her own interests, exaggerating her devotion to Cane while keeping her own games on lockdown. Family drama, meanwhile, simmers in the Newman household, where Victor's continued meddling in Claire's affair with Kyle results in a massive blowup.

Claire’s outburst leaves Nikki caught in the middle, forced to confront Victor. This prompts a heated dispute between the longtime couple, and their conflict might escalate further in the week.

Jill and Billy clash over business and family

Jill is back in Genoa City and immediately confronts Billy about his partnership with Cane and Phyllis. With Chance's recent death still fresh, Jill is angry and grieving, particularly because Chance was not on duty when he died.



She is not pleased with Billy's new business schemes, and the fiery argument makes it evident that mother and son are far apart. Jill might also be rethinking her decision to sell Chancellor, with Cane's involvement. This confrontation is set to reignite long-standing tensions between Jill and Billy, with consequences for their relationship and the Chancellor’s future.

Victor and Nikki argue about Claire and Kyle

Victor's constant intervention in Claire's relationship with Kyle continues to brew trouble. After Claire storms off during Cole's memorial, Nikki is left to clean up the mess. She has words with Victor about his constant desire to control every detail of their family's lives.



Nikki sides with Claire, reiterating that she must be allowed to make her own decisions. They strongly disagree, as Victor insists that he is defending Claire.

Nikki’s frustration grows as she sees the damage Victor’s actions have caused. This unresolved tension prompts her to seek help elsewhere, possibly from Jack, later in the week.

Claire stands her ground against Victor

Claire has had enough of her grandfather’s meddling. During Cole’s memorial service, Victor makes a comment that sets her off, and she does not hold back. She calls him out for trying to sabotage her relationship with Kyle and storms out with Kyle close behind.

Her strong reaction signals her strained relationship with Victor. Claire’s refusal to let Victor dictate her personal life marks a turning point, and it worries Nikki. The fallout from this confrontation could have lasting effects on Claire’s bond with the Newman family.

Phyllis looks out for herself

Phyllis keeps maneuvering in order to position herself amidst the changing alliances. She has been aligning with Cane, attempting to portray herself as the steadier and loyal partner as opposed to Billy. While she is working together with Billy at present, Phyllis is finally concerned with self-preservation.



She might be being friendly, but the past indicates that she always has a plan B. While Cane tries to get a commitment from Billy, Phyllis is measured in her approach, ensuring her own interests remain safeguarded regardless of how the dynamics change. Count on her to remain close to the action as she plans her next step.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.