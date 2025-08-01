What to expect on The Young and the Restless during the week of July 14 to 18, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless from July 14 to 18, 2025, Nice will be filled with shocking and tragic moments. With a murder mystery unfolding, Fans can expect several jaw-dropping moments from the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless is set in a fictional city of Genoa. It is one of the longest-running daytime shows in America, first aired in 1973, and has been on the air for 5 decades now. Currently, the people of Genoa are in Nice at a private island party organised by Aristotle Dumas, aka Cane Ashby.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Monday, July 14: Cane’s jealousy

The week on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless will kick off with Cane confronting Damian for getting close to Lily and hinting at jealousy. On the other hand, Amanda will be seen striking a deal with someone that may alter her existing relationships. Meanwhile, Phyllis will end up causing some chaos that will lead her into trouble.

Tuesday, July 15: Mystery night

Further on the daytime soap opera, things took a turn when an unexpected event happened at Cane’s party. The garden party turned into a murder mystery night; however, Chance turns into an investigator. On the other hand, Lily might get shocked after hearing some devastating news, probably about her new romantic partner, Damian. Elsewhere, as things are getting serious, Nick is planning his exit from the private island.

Wednesday, July 16: Chance takes over the party

The news of a death breaks out during the party, and Chance decides to take the lead and interrogate the guests. Finding the person behind the murder, Everyone becomes a suspect: Devon, Phyllis, Amanda, Lily, Abby, Nick, and even the host Cane himself. Devon will be seen discussing something strange he noticed recently. He may mention a shift in Cane’s behavior.

Meanwhile, Amanda warns Lily and asks her to maintain a distance from Damian. Back in Genoa, Victoria and Claire are dealing with a different kind of heartbreak. Still reeling from the recent loss of Cole Howard. On the other hand, Nilli brings in some surprising news that will shock Victoria. Nilli reveals that Cane might plan something that will threaten the fate of the Newman Empire.

Thursday, July 17: Protecting legacy

Victor may be preparing a strategy to protect the Newman legacy as Cane’s actions raise serious red flags. While Cane faces growing accusations, Lily finds herself caught between lingering feelings for her past with Cane and her growing connection to Damian. Torn between loyalty and love, she’s unsure who to trust. Meanwhile, Chance, in the middle of a tense round of interrogations, uncovers a key piece of information, one that could finally crack the mystery wide open and expose the truth behind the chaos at Cane’s party.

Friday, July 18: Cliffhanger Friday

As the week on The Young and the Restless comes to an end, Audra and Kyle make a move that will alter the course of their existing relationships. While Jack and Billy find a moment to bond, Jack offers Billy a lesson. Meanwhile, guests on the private island will try to escape as tensions escalate due to an unresolved mystery. But will they succeed in the escape plan?

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

A.A. Dowd is a writer and editor who lives in Chicago.