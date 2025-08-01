What to expect on The Young and the Restless during the week of August 4 to 8, 2025

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

During the week of August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025, The Young and the Restless promises multiple confrontations, shifting alliances, and emotional fallout across Genoa City. Victor Newman takes center stage as he loses his patience with Adam. He also clashes with Nikki and gives Audra her walking papers while advancing a revenge scheme that may involve Lily.

Kyle learns the repercussions of his recent behavior with Audra and admits to Claire, and attempts to negotiate with Adam. The long-awaited confrontation between Billy and Jill finally occurs, and Chelsea has to take sides.

In the meantime, Phyllis executes a power move, Mariah confesses her demons to Sharon, and the Newmans stage a memorial service for Cole. Amidst continued mourning and lingering tensions, Cane's return ignites fury and fuels more drama with Lily.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025: Victor loses patience and Cane forms a new alliance

Victor’s frustration with Adam’s defiance reaches a boiling point, leading to a stern response. Meanwhile, Cane, despite his tarnished reputation following the France incident, manages to forge a new alliance, setting the stage for his return to Genoa City.

Elsewhere, Chelsea opens up to Lily, revealing a secret that may complicate her loyalties and relationships. Also notable is a moment involving Michelle Stafford’s video stunt, which prompts a warning from her son that hints at potential fallout.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025: Phyllis stands her ground, and Jill faces off with Billy

Victor and Nikki clash over current family conflicts, signaling increased tension in the Newman family. Jill and Billy engage in a heated argument, one of their most blunt conflicts since the Chancellor takeover.

As the two hash out past grievances, Phyllis remains firm in her resolve and continues protecting her interests, unwilling to be deterred. Her stance could influence her association with Billy and Cane, even as others raise concerns about her choices.

Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Victor fires Audra, Kyle comes clean, and Nikki turns to Jack

Victor officially ends his partnership with Audra, giving her the boot and pulling funding from Vibrante after learning of her failed manipulation tactics. On the personal front, Kyle confesses to Claire about kissing Audra, a revelation that could strain their bond.

Meanwhile, Nikki takes a surprising step by reaching out to Jack for a favor, one that may not sit well with Victor if he finds out.

Thursday, August 7, 2025: Victor courts Lily for revenge, Claire faces Audra, and Kyle proposes a deal

Victor attempts to bring Lily into his plot against Cane, hoping her disdain for her ex will push her to join his campaign. As Claire processes Kyle’s confession from the day before, she confronts Audra and sets the record straight.

At the same time, Kyle takes a strategic step by approaching Adam to make a deal, although it remains unclear what Kyle stands to gain or lose from this risky move.

Friday, August 8, 2025: Victor makes a surprise deal, and Chelsea takes a side, and Phyllis provokes Billy

Victor seals an unexpected deal, which could tie into his ongoing schemes or signal a change in his plans. Chelsea, caught between family and love conflicts, is finally compelled to align herself with one side, perhaps Billy or the Newmans.



Meanwhile, Phyllis keeps on stirring the pot by needling Billy, and old tensions between the exes are lit up again.

Catch The Young and the Restless ​​​​​​on CBS and Paramount+.