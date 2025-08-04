The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor lashes out at Adam, Chelsea drops a bomb on Lily, and Cane builds a risky alliance

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing Monday, August 4, 2025, several key players in Genoa City make pivotal moves. Victor Newman returns to Genoa City and immediately lashes out at Adam for going against his wishes, reigniting their longstanding power struggle.

Meanwhile, Chelsea reveals a crucial secret to Lily about Cane's recent activities, raising suspicions about his involvement in the Dumas case. As the fallout begins, Cane attempts to solidify a new alliance with Billy and Phyllis, despite the friction between them. This hints at a strategy that could challenge Victor’s empire.

Kyle confesses to Claire about Victor and Audra’s manipulations, and Cole's memorial makes the day emotional for everyone.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 4, 2025

Victor blasts Adam over the decision about Billy

Victor returns to Genoa City and quickly clashes with Adam over his choice not to sabotage Billy through Newman Media. Despite Adam’s efforts to support the family during their time in France and his handling of company affairs, Victor focuses only on Adam’s refusal to act against Billy.

At the Newman ranch, tensions mount as Nick pressures Adam to choose a side. Victor sees Billy as a growing threat, especially now that Cane might be forming a partnership with him. Adam’s loyalty is called into question as Victor’s expectations of control remain unchanged.

Chelsea reveals Cane’s secret to Lily

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea runs into Lily and discloses that Cane was in Genoa City while the rest of them were still in Nice. This revelation catches Lily off guard, since Cane had claimed to be stuck on the mountain.

Realizing he lied, Lily leaves a voice message for her twins, Mattie and Charlie, suggesting Cane has something important to reveal about the Dumas situation. The news begins to shift Lily’s perception of Cane and may spark further fallout between them in the days ahead.

Cane attempts to form a powerful alliance

Cane meets Phyllis and Billy at the athletic club and proposes an ambitious business plan: acquire key local companies like Jabot and consolidate them into a new powerhouse. Billy and Phyllis trade barbs, but Cane tries to keep the meeting focused.

Billy is hesitant about turning on his family, but Cane dangles the possibility of including Abbott Communications as an incentive. While Billy needs time to consider, he becomes suspicious of the scale of Cane’s plan, wondering if a hidden advantage is at play. Cane pushes for unity, aiming to take on Victor’s dominance.

Claire stands up to Victor at Cole’s memorial

At Cole’s memorial, Victor continues his pattern of dismissiveness towards Kyle, who is by Claire’s side. After a speech from Victor that includes subtle jabs at outsiders like Kyle, Claire finally snaps. She publicly confronts Victor for his behavior, declaring she is finished tolerating him.

Claire walks out with Kyle in a show of support. This confrontation marks a breaking point in Claire’s relationship with her grandfather, escalating the Newman family discord.

Kyle confesses the truth about Audra and Victor

Following Claire’s confrontation with Victor, Kyle chooses to reveal what really happened in Nice. He admits to staging a setup to catch Audra, as he believes she was acting on Victor's orders. Kyle explains that he kissed Audra and staged an intimate moment to confirm his suspicions.

Though Claire is upset by the details, she directs most of her anger toward Victor and Audra. Kyle’s confession further weakens Victor’s standing with Claire and adds fuel to the ongoing conflict within the Newman clan.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.