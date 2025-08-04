“Protecting her IMAGE despite what happened” — Netizens react as Christian Coleman defends girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson after alleged domestic abuse

Christian Coleman during the medal ceremony for the Men's 60 Metres Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Christian Coleman defended girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson after her recent arrest for domestic violence. Following his race at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, April 3, 2025, Coleman spoke to reporters about the alleged incident.

Calling it a "s*cky situation," the athlete explained that he didn't feel Richardson should have been arrested. He continued:

"I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love."

For context, cops detained Sha’Carri following an altercation with Coleman at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport last Sunday. Citing police reports, BBC News relayed that she forcefully shoved her boyfriend into a wall and threw headphones at him. She was released the next day.

As news of Christian Coleman's comments went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented.

"She's a human being and a great person": Christian Coleman about girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson

Following Sunday's meet, Christian Coleman told reporters that the incident with girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson didn't affect his performance. Notably, the athlete failed to make it to the top three in both the 100m and 200m relays. He told the reporters:

"She's a human being and a great person, and I feel like you know, we’ve been able to be really good team-mates all year. We're just two dominant personalities. To me, she's the best female athlete in the world."

Coleman is a professional sprinter who won the 100m world championship in 2019. Despite the results in Eugene, he will head to Tokyo for the World Championships next month.

Richardson, for her part, failed to qualify in the 200m event in Eugene. She declined to speak to reporters, wishing them a "blessed day." She previously withdrew from the 100m semifinal on Friday but would still go to Tokyo because she is the defending champion. Notably, Richardson took home the silver in the women's 100m and gold in the 4x100m relays at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Coleman asserted that Sha’Carri had a lot on her plate, stating it had been a "tough year" for her. Calling her a "one-of-one," he praised:

"She's gonna bounce back because she's the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day. She's gonna be just fine. She gonna be good, and I'm gonna be good too."

Elsewhere during the interview, Christian Coleman explained that he declined to press charges, even telling an officer the same. However, he was told there was nothing they could do.

According to Sports Star, security footage caught Richardson repeatedly pushing Christian Coleman, ending in him falling onto a column. At one point as he tried to walk away, she reportedly threw headphones at him. Richardson was detained at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, reported MSN. Per the outlet, Coleman told the police he didn't want to be considered a victim and didn't press charges.

Meanwhile, USA Track and Field has acknowledged the incident but has not commented further.