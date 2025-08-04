It: Welcome to Derry Release Month, Plot and Trailer Breakdown

It: Welcome to Derry is set to plunge viewers back into the eerie town of Derry, Maine, with a prequel series to Stephen King’s iconic horror novel It.

Developed by Andy Muschietti, director of the blockbuster It films, alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, this HBO series promises to unravel the sinister origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Set in 1962, 27 years before the 2017 film, it explores the town’s cursed history through new characters and familiar terrors.

Fans are thrilled yet terrified at the thought of revisiting Pennywise’s world with those red balloons and the dark underground world that still gives a chill down the spine!

Straight from the novel’s interludes, the show draws particularly on Mike Hanlon’s research into Derry’s dark past. With a stellar cast and Muschietti’s knack for heart-pounding horror, this series feels like a love letter to King’s fans.

Get ready to go back to where IT all began... 🎈 #ITWelcometoDerry is coming this fall to HBO Max.https://t.co/XLXBuw4Xor — IT: Welcome to Derry 🎈🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) May 20, 2025

It: Welcome to Derry Release Month and Where to Watch

The HBO series is scheduled to debut in October 2025 and will be available for streaming on Max. It spans nine episodes and is ideal for a creepy Halloween marathon. The fall release coincides with the spooky season, which intensifies the goosebumps, although no precise date has been set.

Cast and Characters

Bill Skarsgård once again returns as Pennywise, with a chilling grin and seeing him in that costume again is enough to send shivers down your spine. His sinister presence as a clown hasn’t lost an ounce of its terror.

The role of Will Hanlon, played by Jovan Adepo, Mike’s father, brings depth to a character shaped by the haunting atmosphere of Derry.

Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon, with her apparent uneasiness, is seen as a newcomer who senses there’s something seriously wrong in the town.

Chris Chalk as the face of Dick Hallorann, a name that might ring a bell for The Shining fans, is a clever nod to King’s wider universe, adding an intriguing layer to the story.

The remaining cast includes some big names like James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso. Their characters haven’t been revealed yet, which only adds to the mystery. Fans are already spinning theories about their identities and how they will tie into Derry’s eerie web.

A captivating dynamic is promised by their varied skills; can they outsmart Pennywise's fear?

Plot Details and Trailer Breakdown

Set in 1962, It: Welcome to Derry dives into Pennywise’s earlier reign of terror, focusing on the Black Spot fire, a tragic event from King’s novel where a nightclub is torched by white supremacists under Pennywise’s influence.

Kids riding bikes, a red balloon drifting menacingly, and the terrifying phrase, "This ain't America, this is Derry," are all included in the May and July 2025 trailers. Shivers run down the spine when a boy whispers about "a clown" before being pulled underneath, echoing Georgie's destiny.

The series explores themes of fear as a weapon, with Muschietti noting, “We touch on friendship, loss, and the power of unified belief.”

Mark your calendars for October 2025, and catch It: Welcome to Derry on HBO or stream it on Max and be prepared for a haunting experience you won’t forget.





