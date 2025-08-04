The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date: What to expect?

The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 8 preview, courtesy HBO/Max via YouTube.

The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 8, titled My Mind Is Made Up premieres Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on Max.

Directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, the finale follows Episode 7’s office ambush that left George Russell’s fate unresolved, while locking in the episode’s other consequence: high-society fallout from Ward McAllister’s excommunication and a confirmed household leak at the Russell home.

The network’s official preview teases the season’s strands converging at a climactic social set-piece, with personal stakes for Bertha, Marian, Larry, Oscar, and Peggy.

As The Gilded Age has done all season, expect the finale to intercut society manoeuvring with business repercussions and private reckonings. For scheduling, Episode 8 closes out the eight-episode run on August 10 . The season kept to its weekly Sunday 9 p.m. ET slot.

Below is a concise release guide, the core cast and creatives, and a scene-by-scene, promo-based prediction of what the finale is likely to show, grounded in the official teaser and Episode 7’s setup.

Release date, where to watch, title & key credits

Air/stream: Sunday, August 10, 2025, 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO/Max.

Episode title: My Mind Is Made Up.

Director: Salli Richardson-Whitfield (also an EP this season).

Created by / written by: Julian Fellowes- Finale writing credit shared with Sonja Warfield.

Primary cast: Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Nathan Lane.

Below is the release time for The Gilded Age S3E8 across six major time zones, based on the U.S. HBO schedule:

Region/City Time Zone UTC Offset Local Date Local Time New York (USA) ET (EDT) UTC−4 Sun, Aug 10, 2025 9:00 p.m. Los Angeles (USA) PT (PDT) UTC−7 Sun, Aug 10, 2025 6:00 p.m. London (UK) BST UTC+1 Mon, Aug 11, 2025 2:00 a.m. Paris/Berlin (Europe) CEST UTC+2 Mon, Aug 11, 2025 3:00 a.m. New Delhi (India) IST UTC+5:30 Mon, Aug 11, 2025 6:30 a.m. Sydney (Australia) AEST UTC+10 Mon, Aug 11, 2025 11:00 a.m.

What The Gilded Age Episode 7 sets up for the finale

The Gilded Age Episode 7 ends with an office shooting targeting George Russell, cutting to black before confirming injuries or the assailant. The storyline carries into Episode 8. At the same time, society excommunicates Ward McAllister after his tell-all, shifting power around Bertha and Mrs. Astor.

In the van Rhijn house, Oscar’s grief culminates in a near-confession scene with Agnes that, per Baranski, requires Agnes to face what she has long refused to see. And upstairs/downstairs dynamics tighten after a household leak is exposed.

Together, these threads frame a finale likely to resolve George’s condition, define Bertha’s next move in society, and set the path for Oscar, Marian, Larry, and Peggy.

As per People (August 3, 2025), Morgan Spector reflected on the shooting twist:

“What I really thought was that maybe Julian Fellowes is a soothsayer”

while noting the storyline’s topical echoes.

Breaking down The Gilded Age Episode 8 promo: Scene-by-scene predictions (from the teaser)

1) Immediate triage after the shooting: The first line -“Is he breathing? Please tell me he’s breathing”- signals an opening beat focused on George’s condition. Expect a fast interior sequence (home or office-turned-sickroom) with Bertha asserting control while doctors and staff stabilize George. This likely clarifies his short-term prognosis without naming the assailant.

2) Agnes–Oscar reckoning - Exchanges like “You can see everyone else’s flaws, but not your own,” “Do you admit when you’re wrong, Mama?,” and “I’m never wrong” point to a direct mother-son confrontation. Prediction: Agnes acknowledges what she refused to face in Episode 7, but on tightly controlled terms, consistent with The Gilded Age’s restrained drawing-room conflicts.

3) A secret becomes explicit - “It’s true, then?” / “I was going to tell you” suggests a revelation scene that was only implied before. This could resolve a personal truth (Oscar), or clarify a relationship commitment (Marian/Larry). Expect a quiet, two-hander that locks character stakes before the social set-piece.

4) Mrs. Astor’s hard line on divorce - “We cannot allow the scourge of divorce to infect the social circles” sets the society agenda. Prediction: a formal gathering or committee meeting where Astor’s faction draws a boundary, forcing Bertha to argue - “Do you want them to live in exile forever?”, for limited reintegration. The finale likely uses this vote/decision to mark who holds power.

4) Private pep talk and succession language - Bursts of “You are worthy!” and “You will be as strong as Mrs. Astor” read as an intimacy beat that frames Bertha as an heir-apparent to social primacy. Expect a confidante scene (Turner, Larry, or a close ally) that reaffirms Bertha’s standing before the public showdown.

5) Bertha draws her line - “I am ruthless for the people I love! Can you not see that?” is the episode’s mission statement for Bertha Russell. Prediction: she green-lights an aggressive move, guest list control, venue leverage, or a strategic alliance that forces Astor to respond. This keeps The Gilded Age’s ballroom-versus-boardroom rhythm intact.

6) Larry-Marian decision point - “Nothing’s guaranteed in this life. I would do anything for you,” suggests Larry, making a concrete ask or pledge. Expect either a public declaration or a private commitment that answers where they stand by the final minutes. It's an emotional counterweight to the medical and society threads.

7) End image: order restored on Bertha’s terms - The teaser’s escalation implies the finale closes with a composed Bertha executing a social victory (even if partial) while George’s longer-term recovery and the shooter’s identity remain the runway for future storytelling. The Gilded Age likely ends on poise rather than chaos, signaling who owns the room now.

Stay tuned for more updates.