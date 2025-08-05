The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 4, 2025?

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

The August 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless centers around Cole's memorial, which sets the stage for conflicts and outbursts from several characters. Chelsea and Lily reflect on Cane’s actions and the fallout from recent events. Adam once again finds himself at odds with Victor, who demands a new attack on Billy.

Meanwhile, Claire, Victoria, and Nikki prepare for Cole’s memorial, which brings tensions when Victor's harsh words ignite Claire’s anger. Elsewhere, Cane reveals an ambitious plan to unite Genoa City’s biggest companies, putting Billy and Phyllis in difficult positions.

Back at Crimson Lights, Lily takes steps toward confronting the past by asking her children to connect with Cane. The day ends with more divisions than resolutions, as Claire makes a dramatic exit from the Newman ranch, unwilling to let Victor control her personal life.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on August 4, 2025

On August 4, 2025, The Young and the Restless begins with Chelsea and Lily meeting at Crimson Lights. Chelsea expresses her condolences over Damian’s death and mentions Cane’s recent, unexpected appearance. Lily realizes the chaos at the chateau might have been avoidable and holds Cane responsible for the resulting deaths.

She tells Chelsea she will never forgive him. As they discuss Cane’s intentions, Chelsea warns that his plans could be bigger than they think. Lily admits her kids do not know the truth about their father. She struggles with how to reveal to them that he has been deceiving the world for years.

At the tack house, Nikki, Victoria, and Claire prepare for Cole’s memorial. Kyle arrives with flowers from Nate, who is in Chicago, handling Damian’s affairs. Nikki worries Victor will not approve of Kyle attending, but Claire insists she will not let her grandfather drive Kyle away.

At the ranch, Nick updates Adam that the kids know nothing about what happened in Nice. Victor then confronts Adam for failing to publish hit pieces on Billy. Adam defends his priorities, citing the Cane situation. Victor doubles down, warning him to follow orders and crush Billy, who he believes will soon be Cane’s partner.

When the family arrives for the memorial, Nikki urges Victor not to start trouble. He brushes past her and coldly acknowledges Claire’s grief, then snubs Kyle. Victoria tells her mother how unfair everything feels, and Nikki comforts her. Claire thanks Kyle for his support.

Meanwhile, Victor once again demands that Adam release the stories on Billy. Chelsea overhears and reminds Adam where she stands on the matter. After she leaves, Nick tells Adam he understands his hesitation but warns him he needs to pick a side.

At the Athletic Club, Phyllis visits Cane, who says he will not stay there long. He plans to live on one of his private trains. Billy soon joins them. Cane reveals a massive plan to consolidate Newman, Chancellor, and Jabot into one powerful entity.

Phyllis supports the idea, but Billy hesitates at the mention of Jabot. Cane offers to include Abbott Communications in the deal. While Phyllis and Billy bicker, Cane pushes them to show loyalty. He keeps his deeper motives vague, but makes clear the scale of his ambitions.

Later, Lily reflects on a past argument with Cane and messages her kids to schedule a group conversation. She tells them to speak to their father. Back at the ranch, the Newmans return from the memorial. Claire is emotional, and Victor toasts to Cole, but uses the moment to insult Kyle. Claire lashes out, furious, and storms off with Kyle. Victor refuses to apologize, leaving tensions even higher.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.