Below Deck guest Kelly removed after drunken outburst leads to police intervention

Below Deck season 12 episode 10 aired on August 4, 2025, and continued the fallout from the previous episode’s incident involving charter guest Kelly.

The episode opened with French police arriving to escort Kelly off the yacht, St. David, after her behavior was deemed a safety concern by Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Kelly, who was still visibly intoxicated and wearing only a bikini, refused to calm down as she exited the vessel. She shouted insults at the captain, searched for a bag already on her shoulder, and complained:

“I just want to go on the banana boat, that’s all I want to do.”

Her friend and co-primary guest Helen accompanied her to a hotel for the night, with the agreement that she could return to the boat alone the next morning.

Captain Kerry explained to the crew, “She went from zero to a thousand in a moment,” adding that her aggressive behavior created a safety risk for everyone on board.

This episode of Below Deck focused on the crew and remaining guests processing the situation, with many expressing support for how it was handled.

The following day, Helen returned to the yacht and told Captain Kerry,

“You did the right thing, truly… I think she’s gonna go into therapy after this. No joke.”

Captain Kerry explains why he removed Kelly from Below Deck charter

In episode 10 of Below Deck Season 12, Captain Kerry Titheradge walked the crew through the events that led to charter guest Kelly’s removal.

The issue began in episode 9, which aired July 28, when Kelly appeared intoxicated shortly after boarding and disrupted the lunch table by destroying a centerpiece.

Chief stew Fraser Olender noted that she could “barely hold her glass,” prompting Kerry to cut off her alcohol.

Despite the restriction, Kelly attempted to take a solo banana boat ride, which the Below Deck crew deemed unsafe.

After refusing to wear a life vest and jumping into the sea, she was eventually brought back on board. Captain Kerry described her behavior as “violent,” stating she scratched him and resisted the crew’s efforts to keep her inside. She also made threats about using her “FBI connections.”

With the support of Helen and the agreement of other guests, Captain Kerry placed the yacht on lockdown and called the police.

“Leadership isn’t just about steering the yacht, it’s about protecting everyone on board,” he wrote in an Instagram post on July 31.

He added that the decision was “about preventing a tragedy,” explaining that safety was the top priority for both guests and crew.

Other guests support decision as Kelly exits Below Deck charter

The remaining guests on Below Deck season 12 appeared relieved after Kelly was escorted off the yacht by authorities.

One guest, Brian, told Helen during a phone call that she should leave “crazy Kelly” behind and come back to enjoy the trip with her other friends. Several of the guests admitted they hadn’t wanted Kelly to join the charter at all.

Captain Kerry noted in a confessional:

“I’ve never seen someone this out of control before,” as he reflected on the situation.

He also informed the crew that Helen would return the next morning without Kelly.

The following day, Helen returned to the yacht and expressed her appreciation to Captain Kerry for the way he handled the situation.

She told him that the experience had been exhausting but confirmed that Kelly was safe. Helen assured him that he had made the right decision and mentioned that Kelly might consider therapy after the incident.

Later, in the comments of a July 31 Instagram post, Captain Kerry shared that he had forgiven Kelly and had recently met up with her and another charter guest in Rhode Island.

He stated that he believed in second chances and the potential for personal growth, and described the incident as a challenging but necessary moment in leadership.

