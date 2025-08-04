Love Island UK winners Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan tie the knot in Essex ceremony

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan (Image via Getty)

Love Island UK stars Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan are married.

In an Instagram post shared on August 2, 2025, the season 9 winners posted a joint message celebrating their wedding day, writing, “Mr. and Mrs. Fagan forever and always 🤍.”

The couple also included their wedding date, August 1, alongside a series of photos and videos from the ceremony.

Sanam and Kai made history in 2023 as the first couple formed during Casa Amor to go on and win the series. Since then, they have remained together and eventually got engaged in April 2024. Their wedding took place in Essex, England.

The Instagram update featured clips from their ceremony and reception. One video showed the couple walking through confetti while an emcee announced,

“Ladies and gentlemen, the new Mr. and Mrs. Fagan!”

The post received many congratulatory comments from fellow Love Island alumni, including Claudia Fogarty, Ron Hall, and Lucie Donlan.

Ahead of the ceremony, the couple had shared moments from their wedding prep, including a TikTok Sanam filmed with her bridesmaids. In a previous interview, Kai said Sanam had taken the lead on planning, adding, “But I’d marry her anywhere.”

A historic Love Island UK couple celebrates their big day

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan became fan favorites during season 9 of Love Island UK, especially after forming their bond in Casa Amor.

Their relationship remained strong throughout the show, eventually earning them the public vote and the winning title. On August 1, 2025, they added another milestone by getting married.

Sanam wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a lace bodice and tulle skirt, styled by Lotte Rose Bridal in Bedford.

She completed her look with a veil from Tulle & Flo, statement earrings, a necklace, and a bouquet of pink and purple flowers. Kai opted for a classic black Moss suit with a bowtie and white shirt.

The wedding took place in Essex and included a traditional ceremony followed by a lively reception.

Guests tossed confetti as the couple embraced during their entrance. The Instagram post also included a video snippet with the caption:

“Sharing a snippet of our most magical day ❤️.”

Several Love Island alumni commented on the couple’s post. Claudia Fogarty wrote, “Congratulations to you both, you look beautiful,” while Ron Hall called them a “special couple.” Lucie Donlan added, “Wow, congratulations guys.”

The couple first announced their engagement in April 2024. At the time, Kai described Sanam as “beautiful, caring, loving, and smart,” adding,

“I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Wedding planning of the Love Island UK couple and public reactions

Before their big day, Kai and Sanam had openly shared parts of their engagement journey with the Love Island UK fans. In an interview with The Sun, Kai revealed that Sanam had taken charge of most of the wedding planning.

“She’s taking a bit of control of this because I never had a dream wedding. A lot of young girls have a dream wedding and know exactly what they want,” he said.

Kai also expressed his willingness to marry her in any setting.

“It’s got to be perfect for her… but I’d marry her anywhere. “I’d go to the registry office in Manchester tomorrow.”

On social media, their wedding posts drew positive attention from both fans and fellow cast members. Lana Jenkins wrote, “Beautiful photos guys, congratulations,” while Casey O’Gorman said, “Winners for a reason, congrats guys.”

The couple also included pre-wedding content, such as a TikTok video Sanam filmed with her bridesmaids, who wore matching purple dresses.

Sanam, a social worker, and Kai, a high school teacher, have continued their relationship outside the public eye for the most part.

Stay tuned for more updates.