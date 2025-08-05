Bachelor in Paradise 2025: April, Natascha, Leslie and Gary eliminated as relationship test twist begins

Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer (Image via Getty)

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 aired a new episode on August 4, 2025, featuring a major format shakeup and multiple eliminations.

The episode began with tension building just an hour before the Rose Ceremony, especially for the women from The Golden Bachelor, as nearly half of them were expected to be sent home.

After the Rose Ceremony concluded, host Jesse Palmer introduced a major twist: there would be no more new arrivals in Paradise.

Instead, couples would now face a series of “Relationship Tests,” with winners and losers affecting the course of the game.

Palmer explained that these challenges could give some cast members the power to make major decisions, including who receives roses. The couple who wins the entire season could also walk away with a $500,000 cash prize.

Allyshia Gupta commented on the twist by saying:

“I’m excited to see the phony ones ripping apart at the seams.”

Meanwhile, Kim Buike’s heartfelt conversations with other contestants about grief resonated with viewers, as he said, “Crying is healthy for you.”

Two original Golden ladies sent home in Rose Ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise

The Rose Ceremony on August 4 saw several emotional goodbyes, especially as two popular women from The Golden Bachelor were eliminated. April Kirkwood and Natascha Hardee, both of whom had formed strong bonds with viewers, did not receive roses. Nancy Hulkower, another senior contestant, was also eliminated.

With no new arrivals planned, the pressure to form strong pairings increased.

April, a 67-year-old therapist, had been a consistent presence since the beginning of the season, while Natascha, a 62-year-old pro-aging coach, had been vocal about forming authentic relationships.

Both exits were seen as significant moments in this episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Later, another couple, Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston, were eliminated following the new “Relationship Test” challenge.

Bailey Brown, who won the power to hand out the final two roses, chose not to give one to either Leslie or Gary after their poor performance in the game.

Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer shared that moving forward, the game would become more competitive. “There will be winners and losers,” he said, explaining that future challenges would play a critical role in determining eliminations.

Jeremy and Bailey win first Relationship Test; Brian and Parisa struggle in Bachelor in Paradise

The first “Relationship Test” challenge was introduced in this episode and titled “High/Low, Whatta You Know?”

Couples were tested on how well they knew each other through numerical questions answered off-camera in Bachelor in Paradise.

The person at the table had to guess whether their partner’s real answer was higher or lower than a given number, placing bets with chips on each question.

The test revealed both strong and weak connections.

Jeremy and Bailey performed well throughout, eventually winning the challenge after Jeremy bet all their remaining chips on the final question and answered correctly.

As a reward, the couple earned a one-on-one date, and Bailey gained the power to hand out the last two roses at the next ceremony.

Bailey said she was “thrilled” that Jeremy knew her so well, but viewers were reminded of his unresolved feelings for former contestant Susie Evans.

Brian, who knows about Jeremy’s past with Susie, hinted that it may affect things later.

On the other end of the spectrum, Brian Autz and Parisa Shifteh finished in last place with only two chips remaining.

Their performance suggested that they barely knew each other, despite earlier romantic moments in Bachelor in Paradise.

Other bottom couples included Gary and Leslie, and Kim and Faith. Brian, despite his poor showing, wanted to stay for a shot at the prize money.

Bailey ultimately eliminated Gary and Leslie, likely for strategic reasons. As the competition format sets in, both emotional and tactical decisions appear to be shaping the game’s future direction.

