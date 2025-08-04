Following his show’s cancellation, Stephen Colbert to play a late-night host on CBS’s Elsbeth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Stephen Colbert attends Apple TV +'s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert may be stepping away from The Late Show, but he’s not done with late-night altogether. In a creative turn, Colbert will appear in an upcoming episode of the CBS crime-comedy Elsbeth not as himself, but as a fictional talk-show host named Scotty Bristol. The casting, first revealed by Vulture and later confirmed by Variety, is already generating buzz, especially following the controversial announcement that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end after its next season.

Colbert’s episode of Elsbeth has already been filmed, and while CBS has declined to officially comment, the timing and the circumstances surrounding his departure suggest more than just a quirky guest appearance. The move comes after what some critics call an “invisible cancellation,” with growing suspicion that political pressure played a role in ending Colbert’s tenure as late-night’s most outspoken satirist.

From CBS mainstay to fictional late-night star

ELSBETH on @CBS moving on to Season 3!!!!! We always get our man (and woman)! Thursdays 10pm Eastern pic.twitter.com/V7PufeKVj4 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 2, 2025

Stephen Colbert’s role in Elsbeth began with a joke. During an interview on The Late Show with Wendell Pierce, who co-stars in Elsbeth, Colbert mentioned he had always wanted to play a corpse on one of CBS’s procedurals. Pierce offered to help, and sure enough, Colbert got the gig. But instead of a dead body, Colbert plays Scotty Bristol, the host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol - a sharp-witted, potentially suspicious character within the show’s weekly mystery format.

Elsbeth, created by Robert and Michelle King, follows quirky defense attorney Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as she collaborates with the NYPD to crack unconventional cases. The show’s third season is in development and has become known for its star-studded guest list, including Nathan Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, and Matthew Broderick. Colbert’s episode adds another high-profile name but also a touch of meta-commentary, as he plays a version of the very role he's losing in real life.

The controversy behind Colbert’s exit from The Late Show

While CBS framed Stephen Colbert’s departure from The Late Show as a financial decision, the timing raised eyebrows. The announcement came shortly after news broke of a proposed merger between Paramount Global (CBS’s parent company) and Skydance Media - a deal requiring FCC approval. With a Trump-aligned FCC expected to oversee the merger, insiders have speculated that The Late Show's sharp political satire, particularly Colbert’s relentless criticism of President Donald Trump became a liability.

Colbert has never shied away from controversial material. Since taking over The Late Show in 2015, he turned the program into one of the most politically pointed voices on late-night TV. His direct style earned him high ratings and critical acclaim, but also made him a target. Some media analysts believe canceling the show was a strategic move to avoid friction during regulatory reviews of the Paramount–Skydance merger.

Adding to the speculation is CBS’s silence. The network has not confirmed whether Colbert will continue working with them in a different capacity. His new role in Elsbeth may be part of a longer-term arrangement to keep the Emmy-winning performer in the CBS fold, but in a lower-profile, less politically charged format.

For Colbert, it’s a return to character work that shaped his early career, including The Daily Show and Strangers with Candy. Playing a fictional host allows him to explore satire in a more controlled environment, and perhaps, sidestep the real-world complications that led to his Late Show exit.

Whether it's scripted comedy or late-night satire, Stephen Colbert continues to adapt and provoke in equal measure. His Elsbeth cameo might be brief, but it signals that the performer behind The Late Show is far from finished, even if CBS has chosen to turn the lights out on his biggest stage.

