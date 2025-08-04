Complete cast breakdown of Peacemaker season 2: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Peacemaker season 2 © HBO

On August 21, 2025, HBO Max will air the first episode of Peacemaker season 2. The show is still going strong in the DC Universe (DCU), where it follows Peacemaker, played by John Cena. It started with The Suicide Squad (2021) and had a successful first season.

The story of Peacemaker season 2 is all about Chris Smith (Peacemaker), a jingoistic vigilante who knows how to get peace through violent means. While John Cena will take on his role as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and others are also in the movie.

Peacemaker season 2: Main cast of the movie

1) John Cena as Chris Smith / Peacemaker

Mostly known for her successful career in WWE, John Cena is back as Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker, the main character.

Peacemaker is an antihero with a moral conflict who wants to bring about peace. Cena has acted in movies like The Marine (2006), Trainwreck (2015), and Bumblebee (2018).

2) Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Danielle Brooks plays Leota Adebayo, the daughter of the formidable Amanda Waller. Leota becomes a reliable member of the team.

Known for her role as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson in Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019), Brooks’ career includes Grammy and Emmy nominations, as well as a Tony Award nomination. Danielle's career include Broadway, The Color Purple (2015) and its film adaptation in 2023.

3) Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Freddie Stroma stars as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, a self-proclaimed crimefighter. To Adrian, Peacemaker is a mentor.

Stroma is known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). Stroma has also been in Bridgerton (2020) and Unreal (2015–2017).

4) Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt, an A.R.G.U.S. agent and Peacemaker's love interest. She is a key member of Team Peacemaker, and her attitude brings structure to the group.

Holland starred in The Suicide Squad (2021), Black Adam (2022), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

5) Steve Agee as John Economos

Steve Agee is back as John Economos, the A.R.G.U.S. agent who helps Team Peacemaker with their plans. Economos is a fan favorite because of his funny timing and strange interactions.

Agee is best known for his roles in The Sarah Silverman Program (2007–2010) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), both of which are set in the DC Universe.

Supporting cast of Peacemaker season 2

6) Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith / White Dragon

Robert Patrick returns as August "Auggie" Smith. Another name of the character, White Dragon, is Peacemaker’s racist and abusive father. Having been killed by his son in the first season, White Dragon’s legacy is still there in this second season.

Patrick is known for his role as the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), The X-Files, and Sons of Anarchy.

7) Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.



Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. is new to the Peacemaker universe. Grillo’s career includes roles in The Purge series and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

8) Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux

As Sasha Bordeaux, Sol Rodríguez appears in Peacemaker season 2. Rodríguez has acted in both drama and action shows, like The Haves and the Have Nots and The Fosters.

9) Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury

Tim Meadows plays Langston Fleury, an A.R.G.U.S. agent. Meadows previously appeared in Saturday Night Live (1991–2000) and Mean Girls (2004).

10) Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild

Michael Rooker plays Red St. Wild, a highly skilled eagle hunter on a mission to kill Eagly. Rooker’s previous work includes roles in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and The Walking Dead (2010–2018.

Plot of Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 starts after a brutal battle in season 1, where Peacemaker's friends were injured, and a friendship nearly ended. Thankfully, Leota Adebayo, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, and Vigilante are all back, ready to help Peacemaker through the next chapter of his journey.

It is still not assured if Peacemaker sees himself as a hero, and Season 2 will look at his desire to be a better person. He finds dimensional portals that let him go to other universes. He meets a better version of himself.

Peacemaker has had difficulty figuring out who he wants to be as he moves between these worlds.

Peacemaker faces new challenges. Rick Flag Sr. has taken over A.R.G.U.S. and seeks revenge for the death of his son in The Suicide Squad. Alongside new threats, Peacemaker works on his relationship with Emilia and tries to join the Justice League, with cameos from Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Maxwell Lord.

Peacemaker’s pet Eagly also faces trouble, as eagle hunter Red St. Wild enters the scene. Season 2 ties into the larger DCU, with Gunn’s plans for the universe starting to unfold.

Peacemaker season 2 episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.