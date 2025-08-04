Toni Laites and Cach Mercer win Love Island UK 2025 after public vote

Cach and Toni from Love Island UK (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

The final episode of Love Island UK 2025 aired live on ITV2 on Monday, August 4, 2025, revealing the winning couple of the season.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were announced as this year’s champions by host Maya Jama, taking home the £50,000 prize after winning the public vote.

The couple finished ahead of finalists Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, who secured second place. Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes came in third, while Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood placed fourth.

Toni, who became the show’s first American contestant, expressed her gratitude to the UK audience during the live announcement.

“Thank you to the UK,” she said after being declared the winner.

The couple’s win came after a season that included emotional highs, shifting dynamics, and intense public interest.

According to ITV, the 2025 season is on track to become the most-watched since Series 9 in early 2023, with increased engagement across ITVX and social media platforms.

As soon as the finale aired, fans and self-proclaimed super-fans reacted to the results, with many sharing their support for the winning couple.

Emotional moments shaped Toni and Cach’s Love Island UK journey

Toni and Cach’s relationship had several turning points over the season. One of the most discussed was when Toni initially chose to couple up with Harrison instead of Cach, leaving him visibly emotional.

Cach was later comforted by fellow Islander Ty, which fans described as a standout moment.

“It was really moving to see someone so in touch with their emotions and really let it out,” said viewer Harriet.

Her friend Georgia added,

“We don’t see men showing their raw emotion enough. It’s something that should be celebrated.”

Toni and Cach eventually reconnected, with their chemistry and vulnerability helping them build a strong bond.

The couple’s final date, which involved a romantic evening under the stars, solidified their place as frontrunners.

Georgia, who posts about the show on TikTok, noted that their arc stood out because it “felt real” and “showed growth.” She said, “100% the right couple won.”

Their win was also seen as symbolic by fans. Toni’s presence on the show marked a growing connection between international versions of Love Island.

Harriet described the victory as “the international Love Island family coming together,” while ITV confirmed that interest in the franchise had risen due to crossover success and strong online buzz.

Final votes, last-minute dumpings and the road to the win in Love Island UK

Before the final four couples were revealed, the series saw a dramatic twist during the penultimate episode.

Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore were dumped from the villa after former Islanders returned to vote on the remaining pairs' compatibility.

The result left five couples in contention, and the final public vote determined the winners.

Toni and Cach received the highest number of votes, placing ahead of Shakira and Harry, who had been considered strong contenders throughout the series.

Yasmin and Jamie secured third place, while Angel and Ty finished fourth after struggling with communication in recent challenges.

Throughout the season, the couple participated in major challenges, recouplings, and emotional conversations that shaped their journey.

By the final week, their connection had strengthened, with many viewers praising their honest discussions and loyalty.

ITV reported a significant increase in online interaction for this season. Streams on ITVX were up by 9% year-on-year, while Love Island UK’s TikTok account reached one million followers.

With the success of this season, ITV also confirmed that Love Island All Stars would return in early 2026 for a third season, to be filmed in South Africa over six weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates.