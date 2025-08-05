"Grown *ss men waited for this child to turn 18": Outrage erupts as netizens react to Lil Tay's OnlyFans making $1 million in 3 hours

Lil Tay (Photo: Instagram/@liltay)

Internet personality Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope, has shared that she made $1 million in three hours of launching her OnlyFans account. Claire turned 18 on July 29, 2025.

Lil Tay gained fame in 2018 after videos of her screaming profanities and flaunting her lifestyle went viral on social media. Netizens had criticized her venture into adult content, as some claimed she made the content when she was 17. Others noted that even before her birthday, she started promoting her OnlyFans on Instagram.

One netizen (@InfernoPilgrim) shared old clips of Lil Tay's content, and her interview with her mother, who supported her online career since she was nine years old. They claimed that Lil Tay has been "exploited" by people around her.

"Grown *ss men waited for this child to turn 18. That's just disgusting. This girl has been exploited her whole life," they wrote.

Lil Tay launched an OnlyFans on her 18th birthday and made over $1 million in just 3 hours.



Netizens claimed the internet personality was "manipulated" by people into sex work. One user (@BornAlchemist) stated that Lil Tay's mother, former real estate agent Angela Tian, is supposedly responsible, as Angela openly motivated her daughter to become an influencer.

"Her mom should go to jail. Her father should be as well and this child should have pity and a therapist. But now she is an adult and I'm afraid she be f**ked," one netizen wrote.

"Cesspool society….. Our innocent children are being manipulated before our eyes being groomed by perverted Monsters and all that's said is 'well she's 18 now.' Sick," another netizen added.

"This goes beyond only fans. This just tells you that there were thousands of sick individuals just waiting to get a look at this girl the moment she turned legal," another X user said.

Netizens continued to criticize Lil Tay's followers, finding it "disturbing" to wait for her to turn 18. One netizen (@joeyjo35t) brought up Bhad Bhabie, the internet personality who made four million dollars on her first day on OnlyFans. Bhad Bhabie garnered fame in a similar manner to Lil Tay, and then she launched her OnlyFans the day she turned 18.

"That's nasty so grown men waited for her to do that they all should be looked into, maybe check their PCs . I hope she trolled them and got her bag but that's wild," one X user wrote.

"If I was to guess some of the photos she was not 18. The catch me outside girl did the same thing. Had a ton of photos at midnight on her 18th birthday. It's not right," another user added.

"I don't care if she is 18 now. She looks like a 10 year old and I find it disturbing that grown men are fantasizing about her," another internet user wrote.

Lil Tay went viral in 2023 after a rumor spread that she had passed away

After going viral for her controversial content in 2018, the influencer took a break from social media. Five years later, in August 2023, a statement was released on her Instagram, which claimed that Lil Tay and her brother, Jason, had passed away.

The next day, the statement was removed, and the influencer told TMZ that she and her brother were alive and that someone had hacked her Instagram account to spread rumors.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours," she stated.

In November 2023, the content creator told Rolling Stone that her father, Christopher Hope, was the one behind the hacking, as he allegedly planned to "sabotage" her career. However, Hope denied the accusation.