Eyes of Wakanda Recap: Why did Killmonger appear at the end of episode 4?

Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda

The fourth and final episode of Marvel’s animated mini-series Eyes of Wakanda, titled The Last Panther, ends with a jaw-dropping moment for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Tafari states to Kuda that he wished he could see their actions take meaning in the future, there is a brief but meaningful shot of Erik Killmonger standing in the Museum of Great Britain - the same location where he made his debut in Black Panther.

While the moment carries significant weight within the context of the animated miniseries and the broader MCU, was it a time-travel twist? A multiversal moment? Or something even more symbolic? Here’s a breakdown of the animated mini-series and the meaning behind Killmonger’s appearance in it.

A Recap of Eyes of Wakanda: Killmonger’s cut-scene and its deeper meaning

Every War Dog has their own path.



Follow each of their journeys in Marvel Animation's #EyesOfWakanda, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uYRit83Q9v — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 3, 2025

Throughout Eyes of Wakanda, the show follows Hatut Zaraze warriors on secret missions across different eras of history to retrieve vibranium artifacts lost outside Wakanda. The final episode is set in Adwa, Ethiopia, in 1896, and centers on Prince Tafari and his handler Kuda, as they attempt to recover a powerful Wakandan hammer during a conflict between Ethiopian resistance fighters and invading Italian forces. This weapon bears a striking resemblance to the artifact Killmonger inspects in Black Panther's museum scene.

The deeper narrative connection is even more compelling. The series reveals that the retrieval of this artifact is crucial to preventing a future alien invasion - one that only occurs if Wakanda fails to embrace the philosophy of global integration it ultimately adopts after T’Challa’s ideological clash with Killmonger. In essence, the series argues that Killmonger’s controversial views and confrontation with T’Challa were a necessary catalyst for Wakanda’s future role in saving the world.

This makes Killmonger's cameo in the museum not just a callback, but the symbolic culmination of a storyline set in motion more than a century earlier - a story involving Wakanda's own covert agents and the very artifacts he would one day claim were "stolen." It's a brilliant creative twist that ties together past, present, and future in the MCU, giving Eyes of Wakanda real emotional and narrative stakes. The inclusion of The Watcher observing the mission further emphasizes its multiverse-level significance, placing this animated series right at the heart of the MCU's Sacred Timeline.

What is Eyes of Wakanda all about?

Uncover Wakanda’s hidden history in Marvel Animation’s #EyesOfWakanda, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XUr8q7NQRb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 4, 2025

The animated mini-series Eyes of Wakanda was created by Todd Harris, who also served as a director for multiple episodes alongside John Fang. It was produced by Marvel Studios Animation in partnership with Proximity Media and is part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - the 15th television entry in the franchise. Unlike other Marvel animated shows, the animated mini-series is fully canon within the MCU’s Sacred Timeline and maintains direct ties to events and characters introduced in the Black Panther films.

The voice cast is led by Winnie Harlow as Noni, a disgraced former Dora Milaje warrior, with Lynn Whitfield voicing an older version of the character. Cress Williams plays Nkati, aka The Lion, a rogue general who steals vibranium artifacts. The voice cast also includes Larry Herron as B’Kai, Adam Gold as Achilles, Jacques Colimon as Basha, Jona Xiao as Jorani, Zeke Alton as Tafari, and Steve Toussaint as Kuda.

Marvel’s animated mini-series Eyes of Wakanda premiered on August 1, 2025, and all four episodes are now streaming exclusively on Disney+ in the United States. However, interested viewers will require an appropriate subscription to access the catalog of the streaming platform.

For those wanting to revisit Killmonger’s original entrance or explore the foundational elements of Wakandan lore, both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are also available on the platform.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.