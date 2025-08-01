How many episodes does Eyes of Wakanda have? Details explained

Eyes of Wakanda © Marvel

Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda is a newly released animated spinoff series that arrived on Disney+ on August 1, 2025. This series is a collection of stories set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that tell the untold stories of Wakandan agents. There are four episodes in the first season of Eyes of Wakanda, each telling a distinct story. These episodes delve into Wakanda's secret past and contribute to the broader MCU timeline.

The story of Eyes of Wakanda takes place over hundreds of years and looks at the history of Wakanda, vibranium, and the people who helped shape its future. This series is both a prequel and a spinoff of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The show introduces different agents of Wakanda and shows their missions, which show how the world is affected by the events.

Eyes of Wakanda episode breakdown

The episodes of Eyes of Wakanda all have the same theme: vibranium and the history of Wakanda. Every episode gives a different look at Wakanda's past.

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Into the Lion's Den August 1, 2025 Episode 2 Legends and Lies August 1, 2025 Episode 3 Lost and Found August 1, 2025 Episode 4 The Last Panther August 1, 2025

In Episode 1, viewers see The Lion, a former Wakandan Royal Guard who has created his empire outside of Wakanda. Noni, a disgraced Dora Milaje, is tasked with bringing him back.

Episode 2, Legends and Lies takes us to the Trojan War of 1260 BC, where Memnon, a War Dog, is undercover as Agamemnon.

Episode 3, Lost and Found, set in 15th-century China, follows Basha, another War Dog, on a mission to retrieve a vibranium fragment. However, his mission goes awry when Jorani, the Iron Fist, tracks him to Wakanda. Episode 4, The Last Panther, The final episode, The Last Panther, is set in 1896 during the Battle of Adwa. Prince Tafari defies orders and retrieves a vibranium pickaxe.

Eyes of Wakanda plot explained

Eyes of Wakanda begins by exploring the vast and untold history of Wakanda, one of the most mysterious and powerful nations in the MCU. The animated anthology series delves into Wakandan agents and their significant, often dangerous missions. The first episode, Into the Lion’s Den, introduces The Lion (Nkati), a former Royal Guard who has stolen vibranium technology, setting up his ruthless empire outside Wakanda. Noni, a disgraced Dora Milaje, is tasked with bringing him back. After a heated battle, Noni mortally wounds The Lion, but not before he detonates his ship, scattering relics around the world.

The ancient city of Troy is shown during the Trojan War in 1260 BC. Memnon, a War Dog undercover as Agamemnon, must retrieve a vibranium artifact. However, as his loyalty is tested, he betrays his allies to secure the artifact, leading to a confrontation with his former comrades. The episode explores how Memnon’s internal struggle upon his return to Wakanda was forever changed.

Next, the story shifts to 15th-century China, where Basha, another War Dog, is tasked with retrieving a vibranium fragment embedded in a stone dragon statue. While he is on his mission, Jorani, the Iron Fist, notices him and follows him back to Wakanda. They have a complicated relationship that leads to a tension-filled fight that is settled through negotiation.

Prince Tafari goes against orders and gets a vibranium pickaxe. This starts a chain of events that is stopped by a mysterious Black Panther from the future. This meeting sets an environment for Killmonger's rise, which is part of the larger MCU story.

Eyes of Wakanda episodes are available to stream on Disney+.