Love Island UK finalists enjoy emotional last day in the villa ahead of live winner reveal

Love Island UK aired its final episode of the season on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The last four couples spent their final day in the villa before one of them was announced as the winner.

The episode began with the islanders thinking about their time on the show and looking ahead to life outside.

Toni suggested that the girls make breakfast for the boys as a thank-you, saying,

“Ladies, I think it’s time we return the favor. Breakfast is on us today!”

The girls then made a meal for the group, and everyone enjoyed their final morning together.

Later, Shakira received a text telling them there would be a special dinner that night for the finalists.

The boys dressed up and waited in the garden, and the girls made their entrance.

At the dinner, each couple took time to share how they felt about each other. As the night went on, host Maya Jama arrived live to speak with the finalists and reveal the winning couple.

The final four couples were Toni & Cach, Angel & Ty, Yasmin & Jamie, and Shakira & Harry.

The episode ended the eight-week season filled with new arrivals, exits, and unexpected moments.

Finalists look back on their time in the Love Island UK villa

The last day started with the girls making breakfast for the boys to say thanks for their support.

Toni told the group about the plan, and they enjoyed their last morning in the villa. Later, Shakira got a text saying they would have a special dinner that night.

That evening, the boys got dressed and waited outside while the girls arrived one by one. Each couple then shared a few words about their relationship.

Toni told Cach that being with him made the experience feel worth it, and she was glad they made it to the end together.

Cach said he was thankful for every moment and couldn’t see himself doing the show with anyone else.

Angel said Ty made her laugh, was kind, and came into her life at the right time. Ty said he was happy she entered the villa when he was unsure about things and felt like he was falling for her.

Yasmin told Jamie that she didn’t say it enough but appreciated him and everything he had done. Jamie said that after their first chat, he knew he wanted to spend time with her in the villa.

Shakira told Harry it was hard being in the villa without him and said he was everything she wanted in a partner. Harry said he hadn’t expected to find love but felt their connection was always real.

One couple won the £50,000 prize in Love Island UK finale

After dinner, the Love Island UK finalists jumped into the pool together to mark their last night in the villa. Soon after, Maya Jama arrived to speak with the couples live for the first time this season.

She reminded viewers that the winning couple would be chosen by public vote. One pair would win the Love Island 2025 title and the £50,000 prize.

The final four couples were:

Toni & Cach

Angel & Ty

Yasmin & Jamie

Shakira & Harry

Maya sat down with each couple for a short interview before the results were revealed. The episode closed out the summer season, which had included weeks of recouplings, texts, and twists.

Viewers who had followed the couples’ journeys all summer were asked to vote for their favorites. The season ended with the winner announcement live on air. Toni and Cach were announced as the winners of Love Island UK 2025.

