Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still a couple after the finale? Relationship status explored

Harry and Shakira from Love Island UK (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Love Island UK season 12 ended on August 4, 2025, with Toni and Cach winning the show.

Harry and Shakira came in second place after a long and eventful journey in the villa. Even though they had some difficult moments, they left the island together as a couple.

They first got close early in the season, but their relationship was tested more than once because of other people and changing situations in the villa.

Harry was coupled with Helena for most of the season, while Shakira explored other connections, including one with Casa Amor’s Ty and later Conor.

But just before the final, Harry decided to recouple with Shakira, ending things with Helena and getting back with his first connection.

After the show ended, many fans were curious to know if the couple stayed together, especially after rumors came up online about Harry possibly seeing someone else before joining the Love Island UK villa.

Even with the rumors, Harry and Shakira said they are still spending time together and want to take things slow. They’re not in a hurry to become official.

Here’s a look at their journey on the show and what their relationship looks like now.

From first connection to early separation in Love Island UK

Harry and Shakira first met in the Love Island UK villa in June 2025, as part of the original line-up.

Although they didn’t couple up on day one, Shakira eventually picked Harry after a recoupling twist. She had been with Ben initially, but he was stolen by Toni, who later became one of her closest friends in the villa.

During a twist involving Maya Jama, Shakira had 24 hours to impress the boys.

Both Blu and Harry stepped forward for her, and she chose Harry, which resulted in Sophie being dumped.

Their connection appeared solid until Helena expressed continued interest in Harry, leading to late-night conversations and secret moments between them.

By July, Harry had coupled up with Helena and began getting closer to her.

During this time, Shakira moved on and decided to explore a connection with Ty during Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, Harry remained with Helena but also flirted with other girls, including bombshells Rheo and Angel.

As Shakira later confided in Conor about unresolved feelings, she reopened communication with Harry. He ultimately broke things off with Helena, saying their relationship had become more friendly than romantic.

Love Island UK final week reunion and post-show update

In the final week of Love Island UK, Harry and Shakira reunited, with Harry choosing her over Helena during the final recoupling.

The pair finished second during the live finale on August 4, 2025. Speaking after the results, Harry said,

“I know it wasn’t a smooth journey, but yeah thank you so much for everyone that voted. I really hope it comes across as real because this is very real.”

Shakira added,

“I can’t believe we’re runner’s up and my two girlies [are] in the final. I’m literally on cloud nine.”

After the show, the couple confirmed that they are still seeing each other.

Shakira stated that they would not be rushing into a relationship and preferred to take things slowly.

Harry commented on the awkward villa visit with Shakira’s mum, saying he believed she might give him a hug now.

Speculation also surfaced around Harry’s possible involvement with someone outside the villa before filming began, as mentioned by former Islander Montana Brown.

However, neither Harry nor Shakira has publicly addressed the claim directly. For now, the couple appears to be navigating life outside the villa while keeping their relationship casual and open.

Stay tuned for more updates.