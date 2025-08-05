Who was Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless? A closer look at his character and storyline

Cole Howard from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS Network)

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Cole Howard is a major character, portrayed by the American actor J. Eddie Peck. Cole was one of the central figures on the soap opera, who was introduced on the show in 1980 by N.P. Schoch. However, the character was taken over by Eddie in 1992.

Anyhow, the character was written off in 1998, after learning about the tragic loss of his daughter, but in a shocking plot the character was brought back to Genoa in 2023, when the truth about his daughter was revealed. However, the character’s health deteriorated since he was back in Genoa, and due to the same, the character of Cole Howard passed away in 2025. This marked the end of the character’s storyline on the soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Cole Howard and his storyline on The Young and the Restless

Cole Howard is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Cole has been at the centre of several major storylines, particularly because of his involvement with Victoria Newman. Cole is the son of Eve Howard, who previously had an affair with Victor Newman; this led Victor to believe he is his son, after Cole had already gotten married to Victoria. This caused a major drama on the show. However, after a DNA test, it was revealed that he is not his son.

After he received the news, he went to tell Victoria so they could rekindle their romance. However, things took a turn on The Young and the Restless when a publication revealed a few scandalous photos of Victoria. As a result, Cole bought the company and fired the editor responsible.

Anyhow, further on The Young and the Restless, one of the most important storylines of his involved the tragic loss of his newborn daughter. The couple was facing a lot of challenges in their wedding, and so they decided to separate. However, during their time apart, Victoria found out she was pregnant. Initially, she denied the child was his, but eventually told him the truth. Anyhow, Victoria had a tough time, and so she went in labor early, and the baby was delivered.

They welcomed their daughter Eve Nicole Howard who was a premature baby. The couple was left devastated when they learned that she had passed away in a tragic event. However, it was further revealed that Eve was switched with another child. After this event, the character was written off the soap opera.

Further, in 2023, the character was reintroduced on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. It was revealed that his dead daughter Eve was not dead. She was actually replaced by another child. She was being raised by someone else, and her new name is Claire Grace. In 2025, as everyone was off to Nice, Claire stayed back to take care of her father. However, in a tragic event, while she was in bed, he died.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

