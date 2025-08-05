Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren share family update on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9

Yara and Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram @yarazaya)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continued on August 3, 2025, with Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren navigating a new phase in their relationship.

The couple, who first appeared on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, returned to share updates on their family life, including their daughter Mylah and a new addition to the household.

“Everything I do, I work so hard because I want us to work together, so you don’t leave me anymore,” she shared.

She made the statement ahead of surprising Jovi with a new puppy, which she described as part of their “next chapter.”

While the couple previously appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort to address lingering relationship issues, their recent segments focus more on adjusting to their current routine and family responsibilities.

Jovi, who continues to work offshore on a three-weeks-on, three-weeks-off schedule, admitted the surprise pet was unexpected.

“I didn’t really expect to come home to a pet,” he said, to which Yara jokingly replied in Russian, “I don’t speak English.”

90 Day Fiancé stars Yara and Jovi address past tensions from The Last Resort

Yara and Jovi’s appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort was mentioned in the August 3 episode as a turning point in their relationship.

They went on the spin-off show to fix problems in their marriage, especially their disagreement about having another baby.

During a group therapy session, Yara shared that she had been secretly taking birth control so she wouldn’t get pregnant.

Jovi also admitted that he was offered a job closer to home but didn’t tell Yara before saying no, which caused some trust issues between them.

In this week’s episode, it looked like they have worked through some of these problems, but there are still some emotional issues left to deal with.

Yara described Jovi’s work schedule as “lonely,” saying,

“Jovi usually [goes] to work for three weeks and then he [comes] back home.”

She shared that she was unsure about managing another child alone during his time away.

Meanwhile, Jovi reaffirmed his desire to grow their family, emphasizing that he wants a sibling for Mylah. However, Yara expressed concern about repeating the early parenting struggles without additional support.

The couple seems more aligned now, but their decisions remain cautious and deliberate.

Their appearance on The Last Resort continues to inform how they communicate and manage expectations, especially when it comes to major life choices.

A new chapter begins with a puppy and future plans in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Near the end of this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Yara mentioned she had a surprise for Jovi.

Before showing it, she asked him not to get upset and said she did it because she wanted to keep their relationship strong.

“So I don’t need to pick up you in this damn airport, okay?” she joked.

The surprise turned out to be a teacup poodle puppy named Mila, chosen by their daughter Mylah. While Jovi appeared caught off guard, he didn’t object.

Though the addition of a puppy may seem small, it symbolized a shift in their relationship. Yara described it as their “next chapter,” reflecting a step toward building a more stable home life together.

The episode also briefly highlighted their current living situation. After living in New Orleans for most of their relationship, Yara and Jovi moved to Miami in 2024 to be closer to Jovi’s job.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as an ROV Supervisor and has more than 10 years of experience in the oil and energy field.

They are still talking about the possibility of having another child, but for now, they seem focused on spending time with their daughter Mylah and their new puppy Mila, while continuing to work on their relationship both on and off the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.