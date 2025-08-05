How many songs Offset’s KIARI have? Rapper reveals star-studded tracklist with Gunna, John Legend, NBA Youngboy and more

From Gunna to John Legend, Offset’s KIARI album is loaded with heavyweight features.

Atlanta-born rapper Offset, whose name is Kiari Cephus, has formally unveiled the full details for KIARI, his third solo album launching August 22 via Motown Records. Fans have been eager to know how many songs KIARI contains and who hops on the record, and Offset answers that head‑on.

He’s delivered an 18‑track ride filled with heavyweight cameos, packing in features from Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, J.I.D., YFN Lucci, Key Glock, and Teezo Touchdown. With that many collabs, the question of how many songs KIARI delivers is more than just trivia; it sets expectations for an album set to balance Offset’s lyrical strengths with star quality on almost every turn.

How many songs does KIARI have and who’s on the tracklist?

Offset’s new album KIARI clocks in at a total of 18 tracks, confirming both the volume and variety fans have been buzzing about. As revealed in Times Square (where he staged a dramatic announcement with suited doppelgangers re‑creating the artwork), he’s pulled together a lineup that reads like a rap‑and‑R&B dream team.

The standout collabs include “Pills” (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and “Different Species” (feat. Gunna), both offering contrasting vibes: gritty street energy alongside Gunna’s melodic flow. He’s also confirmed a spotlight R&B duet with John Legend, which feels a bit like a palate cleanser amid the trap-heavy cuts. The lead singles, “Bodies” (feat. J.I.D.) and “Professional”, already hint at Offset’s swagger and ambition, with “Professional” delivering upscale post‑trap finesse, shot in a celeb‑heavy Lucien NYC video.

The roster doesn’t stop there. Other guests include Ty Dolla $ign, YFN Lucci, Key Glock, and Teezo Touchdown, rounding out an album that blends street rap, smooth crooning, and experimental flair. The opener “Enemies”, along with solo cuts like “Professional”, give Offset room to flex on his own strengths while letting guests amplify themes of loyalty, success, and ego.

KIARI features 18 songs, anchored by Offset’s own verses but elevated by a sprawling feature list, a tracklist combining rap’s current standouts and genre boundary crossers. He’s following his work of Father of 4 (2019) and Set It Off (2023) well, by giving fans not only quantity but carefully chosen collaborators that truly show his versatility. The mix of YoungBoy’s raw intensity, Legend’s soulful croon, Gunna’s signature melodies, and J.I.D.’s lyrical flair makes this a multifaceted collection that refuses to feel like filler.

Expect plenty of clever wordplay from Offset, surprises from guest bars, and an overall tone that feels personal, after all, he named it after his real name. There’s no filler here of those 18 tracks which play a part in the story of KIARI, the album that promises to be both introspective and high‑profile in equal measure.