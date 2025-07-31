Does Conrad agree to be Jeremiah’s best man at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4?

Conrad and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Based on Jenny Han's best-selling book series, Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is in its final season, as the story is nearing its end. Since its premiere in 2022, the show has amassed huge viewership and has become one of the most popular coming-of-age drama series of the decade.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 dropped on July 30, 2025. The episode opens two weeks after Sussanah's memorial, and it is Belly's 21st birthday. Despite their loved ones' disapproval, Belly and Jeremiah are determined to tie the knot in August after the latter proposed while Steven was recovering from the fatal car accident in the hospital.

Conrad initially tries to reason with Jeremiah that maybe they should take Adam and Laurel's advice and postpone the wedding, saying:

"I mean, you guys are still in college. When you think about it, it’s kind of ridiculous."

Jeremiah takes that as a no for his proposal to Conrad to be his co-best man. Toward the end of the episode, as Conrad prepares to leave for California, he sees Belly crying in her room.

When Belly wakes up from her post-crying nap, she reads Jeremiah's text that says that Conrad has agreed to be his best man.

Does Belly find the right dress for her wedding in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4?

When Belly comes downstairs on the morning of her 21st birthday, she is elated to see Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes for breakfast. Laurel and John wish her before gifting a bottle of wine from the year of her birth. Just as they sit down for dinner, an excited Belly asks Laurel if she could come with her wedding dress shopping.

Unfortunately, the excitement turns to disappointment when Laurel informs Belly that she will not be helping her with it.

Later, Belly calls Taylor to ask if she can accompany her to the wedding dress shopping, to which the latter replies in the affirmative. So, Belly, Taylor, and Lucinda hunt for wedding dresses in a thrift shop named 'Prom Promises'.

Belly almost gives up on finding the right dress for her wedding before trying one last dress, upon Lucinda and Taylor's insistence. Luckily, this sleek white dress turns out to be the one they were looking for.

Why does Belly move to the beach house in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4?

That night, Jeremiah surprises Belly by showing up at her place. He brings her an ice cream cookie cake and gifts her a key to the summer house.

He also brings flowers for Laurel and suggests that the three of them have a chat. Jeremiah tells Laurel:

"I know you think the wedding is a bad idea. But Belly.. she is my person. And I'm hers. And I know you think that we're not ready, but I'm not some dumb kid who hasn't seen how hard the world can be. When my mom died, I felt like I wouldn't be anyone's person again. And in the middle of everything falling apart, Belly picked me. And I've been the luckiest guy in the world for the last four years."

He continues to say that he wants to be with Belly for the rest of his life and wants that life to begin now. He also recalls his late mother always saying that family is the most important thing and claims that she would have wanted this wedding to happen so that they could become a family.

Laurel disagrees with Jeremiah as she points out that they have no idea how Sussanah would have reacted to this situation.

The fight culminates with Laurel making it clear that she will not be a part of the wedding, which makes Belly both sad and angry. So, Belly leaves with Jeremiah, who takes her to the beach house.

The love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty threatens to return

Conrad's lingering feelings for Belly are the reason he has been avoiding both her and Jeremiah like the plague, unless he absolutely cannot. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 puts him in one such situation when Belly and Jeremiah show up at Cousins unannounced. It is as much a surprise for him as it is for the couple.

Belly thanks him for agreeing to be Jeremiah's best man, and Conrad jokingly replies, "You are ridiculously welcome." Belly notices that he made dirt bombs, aka the good muffins, and asks him if he has learned to bake.

Conrad replies he bakes only on special occasions and wishes her a belated happy birthday.

Belly is surprised to know that he remembers, to which Conrad replies that he always does. When Belly rushes to hug him, Conrad can be heard saying in a voiceover: "What have I done?"

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 is available to stream on Prime Video.