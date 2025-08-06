What happened to Steve Irwin? Life journey explored as details of meagre $200k fortune left to children revealed

Steve Irwin with wife Terri Irwin and daughter Bindi Irwin (Photo by Justin Kahn/WireImage)

Steve Irwin, famous worldwide as "The Crocodile Hunter," earned global fame for his efforts in wildlife protection and his magnetic TV personality. The Australian zookeeper, born in 1962, committed his life to animal care, running the Australia Zoo in Queensland with his family. Irwin continues to shape global wildlife education and environmental protection almost 20 years after his death.

Steve Irwin worked on famous TV shows like The Crocodile Hunter that showed his energetic and fearless way of teaching people about animals. His popularity grew worldwide as he took part in collaborations, documentaries, and even acted in movies. Even though he earned a lot through his media career, he decided to invest much of it into efforts to save wildlife. In September 2006, at the age of 44, Steve Irwin died while filming an underwater documentary close to the Great Barrier Reef.

Steve Irwin’s legacy faced financial strain despite global fame

When Steve Irwin passed away, people thought he had over £7.5 million. But later, it came out that he left a rather small life insurance policy of about $200,000. This money went to his kids, Robert and Bindi Irwin, who were respectively two and eight years old at the time.

The small inheritance stemmed from Irwin's financial dedication to the upkeep and growth of conservation work at Australia Zoo and its linked wildlife hospital. These places aimed to rescue, heal, and free hurt animals, which needed a lot of money to run. After Irwin died, his wife, Terri Irwin, shared that the family faced debt due to a lack of personal savings.

In a 2024 interview with the Australian Financial Review, she mentioned that the life insurance payout could not meet basic expenses, such as paying the zoo workers.

"I was in debt... and Steve's life insurance, I think, was the sum total of $200,000, which didn't even cover half of one week's payroll," she said.

Robert and Bindi Irwin continue their father’s conservation mission

Robert and Bindi Irwin continue their father's work to save the planet. The Irwin family has stayed popular over the years by teaching about wildlife hosting TV shows, and standing up for nature. At 21, Robert Irwin takes photos of animals and spreads the message of conservation. He shows up on TV and helps Tourism Australia's push to attract visitors from the United States.

Bindi Irwin now 27, works at the zoo and dedicates herself to helping animals. She is married to Chandler Powell, and they have a daughter named Grace born in 2021. The Irwin family unites to raise awareness about conservation and keeps Steve Irwin’s mission alive to defend wildlife.