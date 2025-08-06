Who is Eleni Stamoulis? Former YouTuber Grayson Dolan engaged to member of prominent Australian family

Eleni Stamoulis (Image via Insatgram/@eleni.stamoulis)

Grayson Dolan, one half of the popular Dolan twins who became famous YouTube personalities throughout the mid 2010s, is now engaged, at only 25 years old. The former YouTuber got engaged to Eleni Stamoulis in would be a stepping stone in his life away from a public identity.

The engagement is already generating buzz, but there is even more curiosity surrounding Stamoulis’ background, given her family ties to one of Australia’s most notable Greek-Australian families.

Despite her public persona, Eleni Stamoulis has kept her personal life and professional life private. Very little information is publicly available about either. She belongs to the well-known, influential Stamoulis family of Melbourne, who are well-known philanthropists and are business owners and operators.

According to a report by Ta Nea, her grandfather, the late Spiros Stamoulis, was a successful businessman as well as a revered figure in Greek history in Melbourne.

Spiros Stamoulis immigrated from Greece at the age of 12 and built a large business empire, which includes the Gold Medal soft drink company, a Greek radio station called 3XY Radio Hellas, and Ta Nea newspaper.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Spiros's legacy includes safeguarding and advocating for Greek culture in Australia, which has culminated in the creation of the Hellenic Museum and the Nafsika Stamoulis Art Gallery, which is named after his now-deceased daughter.

Eleni is a public figure in her own right, as she has an Instagram account with more than 8 thousand followers. She has also modeled for the Australian based fashion brand, Omorfi Fashion.

A look into the recent engagement between Eleni Stamoulis and Grayson Dolan

On August 4, 2025, Stamoulis added multiple photos of the couple which all featured the oval diamond engagement ring on her finger. One photo had her in front of the Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Metropolitan Church, which according to reports, could indicate that she may have been proposed to in Greece.

Stamoulis and Dolan have largely kept their romance under the radar; the couple were first romantically linked when they were spotted together during a beach day in 2024 (E! News).

Stamoulis' engagement follows Grayson's own twin brother, Ethan Dolan, marrying social media influencer Kristina Alice.

The Dolan Twins left YouTube in 2019 for personal development and to distance themselves from YouTube and the pressures of content creation. Since they left YouTube, both brothers have been fairly private while focusing on their lives independently.