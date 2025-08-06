Celebrities Who Joined Cara Delevingne’s Birthday Celebration: Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Jacob Elordi & Others

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: Cara Delevingne attends the gala performance after party for "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" celebrating new cast members on March 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne kicked off her birthday festivities early with a star-studded celebration in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (August 5), at the well-known Chateau Marmont.

The model and actress, who will be 33 on August 12, threw a lively gathering that saw the arrival of celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Coleman Domingo, Tiffany Haddish, Raven-Symoné, Bebe Rexha, and others. Also, exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were both seen there, adding extra buzz to an already glamorous evening.

Selena Gomez leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

She- seemingly attended Cara Delevingne's birthday



Selena Gomez saliendo del hotel Chateau Marmont en Los Ángeles.

Al parecer asistió al cumpleaños de Cara Delevingne pic.twitter.com/Idao6qRn2v — @selenaecumedia5 (@selenaecumedia5) August 6, 2025

Inside Cara Delevingne's star-studded birthday bash

Margot Robbie and Jay Hernandez arrived at the party arm in arm, just before being surrounded by paparazzi as they departed in a self-driving Waymo vehicle.

Cara Delevingne’s star-studded birthday bash at Chateau Marmont last night drew A-listers like Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Paris Hilton, igniting buzz as former couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arrived separately amid the celebrations. pic.twitter.com/3SrzUyYHYh — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 6, 2025

On the other hand, Cara Delevingne, the birthday star, kept it cool and composed, driving on her own with a bouquet in the back seat.

Selena Gomez attending Cara Delevingne’s birthday party with Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber in LA. pic.twitter.com/3YnBvExVYW — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) August 6, 2025

The event also saw exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arriving separately, which made the night a bit tense. All in all, the party turned out to be a big hit.

