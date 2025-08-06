Type keyword(s) to search

Celebrities Who Joined Cara Delevingne’s Birthday Celebration: Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Jacob Elordi & Others

Cara Delevingne rang in her birthday with a star-studded bash featuring Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi, and more celeb guests.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Wednesday 8/6/2025 at 11:01AM EDT
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: Cara Delevingne attends the gala performance after party for "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" celebrating new cast members on March 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: Cara Delevingne attends the gala performance after party for "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" celebrating new cast members on March 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

    Cara Delevingne kicked off her birthday festivities early with a star-studded celebration in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (August 5), at the well-known Chateau Marmont.

    The model and actress, who will be 33 on August 12, threw a lively gathering that saw the arrival of celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Coleman Domingo, Tiffany Haddish, Raven-Symoné, Bebe Rexha, and others. Also, exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were both seen there, adding extra buzz to an already glamorous evening.

    Inside Cara Delevingne's star-studded birthday bash

    Margot Robbie and Jay Hernandez arrived at the party arm in arm, just before being surrounded by paparazzi as they departed in a self-driving Waymo vehicle.

    On the other hand, Cara Delevingne, the birthday star, kept it cool and composed, driving on her own with a bouquet in the back seat.

    The event also saw exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arriving separately, which made the night a bit tense. All in all, the party turned out to be a big hit.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

