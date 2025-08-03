Doechii unveils her upcoming “Live From The Swamp” tour: Everything we know

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Doechii performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Doechii has announced her first headlining tour, Live From The Swamp, set to begin on October 14, 2025. The 12-city trek will include stops in Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and more. Fans can get pre-sale tickets starting on Thursday, August 7, and general tickets will be out on Monday, August 11.

She shared this news during her standout performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where she performed a 15-song set before exiting in a custom Nissan Altima featuring tour branding. The moment marked a big step in her move from Tampa's underground scene to well-known fame, adding momentum to her growing reputation as one of hip-hop's most dynamic live performers.

Doechii drops countdown and cryptic clues ahead of tour

A countdown timer appeared on Doechii's website soon after the tour's announcement, giving a hint of what was to come next. The front page had a secret message that read: "Let's start the story backwards…," which led to a black-and-white slideshow, showing key parts of her work to date.

Doechii expands global reach with festivals and viral performances

Beyond the tour, she's also continuing a packed festival season with scheduled appearances at All Things Go in both New York and Maryland, Austin City Limits, One Music Festival, and Belgium's Pukkelpop Festival. She'll wrap up the year in Australia, making her first appearance at the Splendour in the Grass Festival across four cities.

Doechii's tour announcement broke during a standout moment at Lollapalooza, sharing the stage with City Girls' JT for a shock show of Alter Ego. As her songs Nosebleeds and Anxiety rise in the lists, Doechii keeps growing as a genre-blurring force. With Live From the Swamp, she's not just up there on stage; she's building her legacy.