Last-minute cancellations shake U.K. festival lineups as Doechii withdraws from All Points East and Forwards Festival.

This week took quite a surprising turn when Doechii, the Grammy-winning rapper who’s been on the rise, pulled out of two big U.K. festivals happening this weekend. She was scheduled to play at Bristol's Forwards Festival or London's All Points East, but won't be playing at either. Fans who were eager to see her were somewhat unhappy when festival organizers announced the news on Tuesday as many had even made travel plans just for her performances.

On social media, both events announced the change and apologized, adding that they would provide updates if they were able to locate a replacement. As organizers rush to modify their plans, many ticket holders are left frantically trying to figure out what to do when the notification was made only days before the festivals.

Doechii withdraws from two major U.K. festivals happening this weekend

Early on Tuesday, festival organisers confirmed that Doechii would not appear at All Points East in London or at Forwards in Bristol this weekend. All Points East, set for her on Saturday, August 23, posted on social media:

“Unfortunately Doechii will no longer be able to perform… We’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii back to All Points East in the future.”

Forwards Festival in Bristol issued a similar message, stating:

“We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows” and reaffirmed their pride in the rest of the event’s lineup.

These cancellations coincide with the news that Doechii has also withdrawn from Rock en Seine in Paris, scheduled for Thursday. In a statement quoted by Resident Advisor, a spokesperson for Forwards said the reasons provided by Doechii are “genuine” and expressed collective disappointment, not just for Bristol, but also for Paris and London. They noted the challenges of finding a comparable act at short notice, but that efforts are underway.

For All Points East, organisers signalled they are “working very hard to see who might be able to perform in the slot vacated by Doechii at short notice” and pledged updates through official communication channels. As of this writing, no replacement has been officially announced for either festival.

Doechii (known offstage as Jaylah Hickmon) gained widespread recognition following her Grammy win for Best Rap Album in the year 2025. She has delivered standout performances, including one at Glastonbury earlier this year, and it earned her critical praise while also raising expectations for her upcoming gigs. For now, organisers and fans alike are awaiting further updates on whether a replacement act will step in or if more information will emerge from Doechii’s team in the coming days.