When did The Stone Roses made its debut? Rock band's veteran bassist dies at 63

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Mani of Primal Scream dj's during the reunion show 'Sonic Revolution: A Celebration Of The MC5' at the 100 Club on March 13, 2003 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Gary "Mani" Mounfield - the bassist behind The Stone Roses' rhythm - passed away at 63. Known for powering Britain’s indie scene near the end of the ’80s and start of the ’90s, he left a strong musical footprint prior to joining Primal Scream. His death was confirmed by his sibling Greg, who shared an emotional message online soaked in grief, noting that Mani is now reunited with his cherished partner, Imelda. He wrote:

"IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD RIP RKID."

Gary "Mani" Mounfield, famous for laying down deep bass lines in The Stone Roses, joined the band back in '87 and helped craft their iconic sound across two key records before they broke up in '96. Following that chapter, he jumped into Primal Scream, sticking with them through thick and thin until his old crew got back together around 2011.

Now, just a few days after announcing a planned UK talk tour, news of his death came out - shared by his sibling Greg - sending shockwaves through fans and fellow artists alike.

Remembering Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield

Mani came into the world on November 16, 1962, in Crumpsall, Manchester - his journey shaped a key piece of UK rock across the years. By '87, he joined The Stone Roses just before they blew up, stepping in for their original bass player. His smooth, catchy bass lines brought depth, giving the group its signature groove; that debut record? Still seen as essential listening in indie circles today.

He didn’t play it safe - instead, he mixed trippy vibes, sharp guitar sounds, or that deep groove from the Roses. They split up around the 90s, though Mani stayed busy with Primal Scream, diving into bold albums that broke musical rules, until he eventually rejoined The Stone Roses. People see him as real, grounded, kind - not flashy - and this shows through how he supports charity work alongside his wife, Imelda, raising their twins right, staying close to friends, or folks who shaped his journey.

