What happened to Dale Bozzio? GoFundMe raises over $10000 as singer’s son pleads for donations fo mother’s surgery

Singer Dale Bozzio of Missing Persons poses backstage during the first ever iHeart80s Party at The Forum on February 20, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The legendary lead singer of '80s new wave sensations Missing Persons, Dale Bozzio, is in the midst of her most serious health battle, and it's one that caused her to be unable to perform, record or earn a living.

In November 2025, her son Troy McKenzie created a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Mackenzie’s ongoing urgent medical procedures.

Dale Bozzio has been suffering from extreme capsular contracture, a condition in which scar tissue that forms around the breast becomes hard and painfully distorts implants, according to McKenzie.

"She needs surgery as soon as possible to remove her silicone breast implants. This condition causes excessive scar tissue that hardens around the breast, pain, tightness, discomfort, and distorted or unnatural breast shape," Troy McKenzie wrote on the campaign bio.

Missing Persons Singer Dale Bozzio is having health issues. There's a GoFundMe here: https://t.co/0f5yWhZ4D4 — Regan Harris (@red_haired_girl) November 19, 2025

Bozzio is supposedly at a point where both movement and breathing are uncomfortable to the point of constant pain. The disorder demands implant removal and corrective reconstructive surgery immediately. McKenzie stated that insurance does not cover this surgery.

"The goal is to raise $35,000 for the surgery and post-op recovery, which could take up to 3 months. It is not covered by insurance. Every dollar donated goes directly to Dale’s medical treatments and healing," he added.

The GoFundMe page, which had a goal of $35,000, explains how the condition has impacted Bozzio’s ability to work. Post-surgical recovery for the singer is anticipated to last as much as three months, adding another layer of financial constraints. As of publication, it has raised more than $10,000 and donors kept on giving.

How Dale Bozzio was redefining her career in later days

The health crisis comes at a time of late career resurgence for Bozzio. In 2023, Missing Persons released Hollywood Lie, their first collection of original material in over 20 years.

Dale Bozzio has also kept herself busy through tours, interviews and the release of her 2022 autobiography Life Is So Strange – Missing Persons, Frank Zappa, Prince & Beyond in which she details working for Frank Zappa during the 1970s and collaborating with Prince among other experiences growing up musically in Los Angeles.

During the interviews to promote the memoir, Bozzio has spoken candidly about overcoming adversity, the importance of clients like Zappa in her life and her unwavering dedication to an art filled life. She has also talked about how music has been simultaneously a refuge and a motivating force in her life.

"I’m so grateful, and I’m so sad that they’re not here anymore. They were so kind to me. I don’t know how it happened. I made Frank laugh, and Frank made me a recording star," Dale Bozzio said in a interview.

For fans, the fundraiser is a chance to pay back an artist who helped define a generation of new wave and synth-pop culture. Bozzio’s son has also encouraged those who can't donate to share the campaign and emphasized that every bit of help continues to bring his mom one step closer to healing.