Was Paris Hilton nearly trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell? Reality star debunks rumor

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: TV personality and child welfare advocate Paris Hilton arrives to testify at the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on "Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting Americas Children" on June 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hilton is set to testify in support of the reauthorization of a federal program responsible for children in foster care. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton recently addressed a rumor involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A long-standing claim suggested that the former socialite and convicted sex offender tried recruiting the reality star for the disgraced financier. The rumor originated from the 2020 Lifetime docuseries "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein." In the final episode of the documentary TV miniseries, Ghislaine Maxwell’s former friend, Christopher Mason, dropped a startling assertion.

During his interview for the four-part docuseries, Mason recounted the long-running yet uncorroborated rumor:

“A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, ‘Oh my God, who’s that?’ and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl. And she said, ‘Do you know her?’ My friend said, ‘Yes, she’s called Paris Hilton.’ And Ghislaine said, ‘God, she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?’”

After Mason shared the anecdote, the docuseries showed a picture capturing a 19-year-old Paris Hilton with Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell. According to Rolling Stone, they were photographed at the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York on September 18, 2000. During the conversation, Christopher Mason also recounted:

“The rumours were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey. At the time it seemed a bit naughty.”

Paris Hilton spoke about her supposed meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 in her November profile in The Sunday Times. The Your Heiress Diary author said:

“I don’t even remember ever meeting her.”

She seemingly debunked the rumors by stating:

“I’m such a good clickbait name.”

While the Infinite Icon singer did not deny the allegations against Maxwell’s intentions, the rumors have remained unverified. No evidence suggests that Ghislaine Maxwell nearly trafficked or attempted to recruit Paris Hilton for Jeffrey Epstein. The claim has remained anecdotal.

The media personality has also made headlines after dropping the trailer for the upcoming documentary.

Paris Hilton drops teaser trailer for Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir months ahead of theatrical release

The businesswoman/media personality had been teasing her fans about her forthcoming documentary. On November 19, Hilton dropped a minute-long trailer for Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, based on the title of her 2024 book. She captioned her Instagram post:

“I’ve lived a lot of lives in front of the camera 📸 But in my new film, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir 🎥 I’m telling the truth behind all of them. This documentary reveals chapters of my story I’ve never spoken about publicly, and I’m ready to reclaim every piece of it 🥹💖”

The documentary uses concert footage, archival clips, "never-before-seen home videos," interviews, and more, narrating Paris Hilton’s music journey. According to the description on the film’s official website:

“Paris showcases how music ‘saved her life’ following her abuse in troubled teen treatments and by the media in the early 2000’s.”

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir will have an exclusive theatrical release on January 30, 2026.