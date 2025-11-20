Who are the living vice presidents in 2025? Dick Cheney's funeral guest list explored as Trump and JD Vance are snubbed

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Sunshine Summit opening dinner at Disney's Contemporary Resort on November 12, 2015 in Orlando, Florida.The dinner is the kick-off of a three-day event that will draw thousands of Republicans, mostly to hear live speeches from all the GOP presidential candidates on Friday and Saturday. (Photo by Tom Benitez - Pool/Getty Images)

As preparations are underway for former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral in Washington D.C., to be held on Thursday, invitations are being sent out to prominent political figures, including former presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, according to CNN sources, did not make the VIP guest list.

The invitation-only funeral, which is preparing to accommodate over 1000 guests, will also reportedly have all the living vice presidents in attendance.

Who are the 4 living vice presidents?

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle - All former vice presidents who are still alive have been invited to Cheney’s funeral. Technically, Biden makes the list of former vice president as well as president since he has previously held both positions in the past.

Apart from that, for those not young enough to remember Gore and Quale, the former served under President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001 and was also the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for being one of the first prominent political figures to make the world aware of the “dangers posed by climate change.” He also made headlines at his time for speaking out against the Vietnam War, despite having enlisted in the army.

As for Quayle, he was in office from 1989 to 1993, serving under Bush’s administration. He lost to his opponent, Gore, after Bush picked him to be his running mate during re-election. After the loss, Quayle moved away from his political aspirations to work as an investment banker in Arizona.

Cheney’s funeral guest list and other preparations

Apart from former presidents and vice presidents, other names on the funeral guest list include Supreme Court Justices like Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan. Invitation has also been extended to Chief Justice John Roberts. Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi is also expected to be in attendance at the event. Also included are Senate Majority Leader John Thune and former leader Mitch McConnell. VIPs across the political aisle will be in attendance, intended to represent a not-so-polarized time in politics.

The fact that Trump has not been invited for the funeral is not that surprising since Cheney spent the last years of his life speaking out against the current POTUS. This is despite having endorsed the businessman-turned-politician during the 2016 election cycle when the latter went up against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The rift between Trump and Cheney grew further after Liz Cheney for taking part in congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Speakers in the event will include Cheney’s daughter former Rep. Liz Cheney and a few of his grandchildren. Bush is also expected to make a speech on the occasion. Cheney, who died on November 3 at the age of 84, will be honored at his memorial service with a full-fledged military rituals, keeping in mind the important role he played in the Iraq war.