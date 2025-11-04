What was Dick Cheney's net worth in 2025? Career earnings explored as former vice president dies

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Sunshine Summit opening dinner at Disney's Contemporary Resort on November 12, 2015 in Orlando, Florida.The dinner is the kick-off of a three-day event that will draw thousands of Republicans, mostly to hear live speeches from all the GOP presidential candidates on Friday and Saturday. (Photo by Tom Benitez - Pool/Getty Images)

Former vice president Dick Cheney passed away on November 3, 2025, at the age of 84. Cheney was the vice president of the US from 2001 to 2009, when George Bush was the president of the country. The Associated Press shared a statement given by his family that cited complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease as the cause of death.

According to The New York Times, Cheney was considered the most powerful vice president in American history. Celebrity Net Worth cited his net worth as of 2025 to be $150 million. Apart from being a politician, Cheney was also an author as well as a business executive. A major portion of his net worth could be attributed to the wealth he accumulated from 1995 to 2000, when he was serving as the CEO of Halliburton.

He resigned around the time when he had to run for the position of the vice president. According to Celebrity Net Worth, financial disclosures revealed in 2000 reportedly suggested that he was compensated around $72.5 million as the CEO. This whopping amount included a $12.5 million base salary, retirement benefits worth $20 million, and stock options worth $40 million.

As per Cheney's 2008 wealth disclosure, his net worth was reportedly higher than George Bush's. While his net worth ranged between $20 million and $100 million, that of Bush ranged between $7 million and $20 million.

Exploring former vice president Dick Cheney's career and personal life

Dick Cheney was born in January 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He, however, also spent a significant time of his childhood in Casper, Wyoming. According to reports, Cheney attended Yale University before going to the University of Wyoming to receive his bachelor's and master's degrees in political science.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cheney dropped out from Yale University after two years for scoring poor grades. Meanwhile, he was arrested twice for driving in an intoxicated state in 1962 and 1963. Cheney's political career began in 1968 when he started working as an intern for Congressman William Steiger.

Dick Cheney then worked under Donald Rumsfeld in the Office of Economic Opportunity, from 1969 to 1970. In 1978, he was elected to the US House of Representatives, where he represented Wyoming. At one point in time, Cheney also became George H.W. Bush's Secretary of Defense, a position that he left in 1993.

Cheney reportedly played a major role in influencing White House policies. His take impacted environmental policies, ways to treat prisoners of war, and foreign policies. As far as his personal life is concerned, Cheney tied the knot with Lynne Vincent in 1964. They also welcomed two daughters, Elizabeth and Mary, in 1966 and 1969, respectively.

For the unversed, Elizabeth Cheney is an attorney as well as a former politician. From 2019 to 2021, she was the chair of the House Republican Conference. Meanwhile, Mary had served in the position of Director of Vice Presidential Operations for the Bush re-election campaign in 2003.

Dick Cheney has left behind his wife, Lynne, his daughters, and his grandchildren.