"No Talent, No Ratings!" — Donald Trump blasts Gayle King as CBS Future looks uncertain following Stephen Colbert's exit

Donald Trump blasts Gayle King as CBS Future looks uncertain following Stephen Colbert's exit (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is seizing on reports that Gayle King might lose her job at CBS Mornings because of declining ratings. Quoting a recent New York Post article on Truth Social, the President pointed out the network's hard times, just weeks after celebrating the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The latest remarks continue his ongoing criticism of CBS and its well-known TV faces.

President Donald Trump slams Gayle King as CBS faces internal turmoil over ratings and political bias

President Donald Trump has hit out at long-time reporter Gayle King, saying her career is over. On the web, Trump slammed King for allegedly abandoning her past support for him, noting she "never had the courage" to stick with her view. He also went after her work skills, calling her talentless, weak, and lacking in viewership. These words have sparked controversy across both political and media circles.

In the President's words:

"Gayle King's career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!"

The article President Trump shared highlights that CBS is reportedly dealing with in-house fights about the well-known news host, Gayle King, as the ratings for CBS Mornings keep dropping. According to the sources of Variety, the program's political slant might be a problem, especially as the network's new owners want to move from overtly progressive narratives. King, a big name at the network, stands as a symbol of a wider push-back against change in the newsroom, a point now getting more focus as CBS tries to win back viewer trust and importance. The article reads:

"CBS faces a growing dilemma over the future of mega-buck anchor Gayle King as ratings for her ‘woke’ morning show collapse — and the struggling network's new owners vow to root out left-wing bias, The Post has learned. The 'CBS Mornings' co-host, one of the fading Tiffany Network’s few remaining stars, is part of a culture that has ‘dug in’ against attempts by higher-ups to move away from polarizing coverage, according to sources with knowledge of the situation."

Donald Trump's feud with CBS heats up amid lawsuit settlement and Colbert's sudden cancellation

President Donald Trump has intensified his clash with CBS after a $16 million deal with Paramount Global about a "60 Minutes" interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Even though experts saw his $10 billion lawsuit as weak, this deal came when Paramount was about to team up with Skydance.

Not long after, CBS cut The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, officially blaming costs, but people assumed it might be due to Colbert's often digs at President Trump. On Truth Social, Donald Trump denied being the cause, yet he teased Colbert for not being good and said that Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon might be 'next.'

