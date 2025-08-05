Who is Clay Travis? OutKick Founder’s free Delbert Carver post draws outrage after WNBA fan charged over s*x toy incident

Clay Travis tweeted in support of Delbert Carver (Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Delbert Carver landed himself in trouble during the Golden State Valkyries–Atlanta Dream game on Tuesday, July 29.

The authorities apprehended the WNBA spectator after he threw a s*x toy onto the court at Gateway Center Arena, ESPN reported. While Carver has been condemned by many on social media, some users have sided with him after the incident. Clay Travis, who boasts over 1.3 million followers on X, also voiced support for Delbert.

For those unaware, Travis is not just known for his social media numbers. He is the founder of the Fox Corporation-owned sports and political commentary website, OutKick. Clay Travis launched the outlet in 2011 and sold it to Fox in 2021. He has continued to make appearances on Fox News Media.

Travis, a graduate of Vanderbilt Law and George Washington University, is still a writer at OutKick. He also hosts The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

Clay Travis backs Delbert Carver after WNBA fan hit with multiple charges

The authorities apprehended Delbert Carver following his actions during the Golden State Valkyries–Atlanta Dream game. Per ESPN, the WNBA fan faced charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass. He was booked at the Clayton County Jail.

Clay Travis shared his disagreement with the charges against Delbert and wrote on X:

“23 year old Delbert Carver has been arrested for throwing a green d**** at an Atlanta WNBA game per @espn. He faces disorderly conduct, public indecency and criminal trespass charges. Free Delbert!”

In a subsequent tweet, he asked his followers to track down Delbert Carver. Travis invited Delbert to speak with OutKick and share his side of the story. However, many disagreed with Clay’s stance.

“Nope. Don’t throw things at sporting events,” a user wrote.

“Don’t throw sh*t on the court during a game f*s,” another user suggested.

“Standing up for dudes chucking d****s at women’s basketball games is not the hill to die on,” someone wrote in response to another tweet.

“Hopefully you get arrested for encouraging it. You are a trash human being,’ another one called out Clay.

Clay Travis was quick to hit back at one of the trolls as he wrote:

“Getting arrested for encouraging d**** throwing at WNBA games — what is the charge, conspiracy to throw d****s? — would probably be the best thing that could possibly happen to me, Marv. You, on the other hand, will still be a huge p***y no matter what happens to me.”

Many also questioned the charges leveled against Delbert, while multiple users suggested starting a fundraiser for the WNBA fan. In a separate tweet, Jason Whitlock, Travis’s former colleague, also remarked:

“WNBA ‘banana-bomber’ Delbert Carver might need a GiveSendGo. Not suggesting. Just passing on what I've heard.”

However, some users also criticized Whitlock for his tweet.

ESPN also reported that the WNBA stated on Saturday, August 2, and condemned the incident:

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.”

It continues:

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban, in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

ESPN confirmed that Delbert Carver was released on Sunday on an undisclosed bond. While the case is still pending, a similar incident occurred on Friday during the Sky–Valkyries game in Chicago, but no arrest was reported.