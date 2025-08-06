“Nothing funny about this” - Internet outraged as another WNBA game disrupted by a fan throwing a sex toy at Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham (Image via Instagram/@sophie_cham)

The WNBA is again posing questions about fan behavior after another bizarre and unsettling situation involving a s*x toy disrupted a game this week.

During Tuesday's game between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks, WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, fortunately, dodged a bright green s*x toy that hit the court when it was thrown from the stands. This is the third such incident in one week.

As Cunningham was stationed at the defensive end, she was near the free throw line during a free throw attempt by Sparks Kelsey Plum. When Plum made the shot, the free throw attempt was considered 'live ball,' but it didn't take long for an interruption when players and officials noticed a s*x toy on the court.



SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM GOT HIT BY A DILDO 😭 pic.twitter.com/WVW9DaAalu

— BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 6, 2025

Cunningham stepped aside to avoid touching or coming in contact with it, and Plum ended up kicking the object away to keep the game going.

The reaction from fans online has also been overwhelmingly negative. Many social media users expressed their disbelief in the behavior of the fans and their concern about the safety of the athletes. One fan wrote:



"Not going to lie, there’s nothing funny about this."





"The fact kids are at this game, I have no issue with the people doing this sh*t being charged with a lawd act," one X user commented.





"Yeah it’s kinda weird. And just vulgar," another wrote.





"we need to put cases on people doing this sh*t. What if someone gets their ankles rolled after stepping into objects like this or something worse?" a user said.





"The people who find this funny are either 12 year olds or they’re freak adults. This is fully harassment," an internet user wrote.



People were also critical of the security check within the stadium and wondered how someone could sneak in a s*x toy.



"I am glad Sophie is ok. Where the heck is security checking people at arenas?" one fan questioned.





"How did it get past security? Could this be an "inside" job? Get Inspector Columbo ASAP!" one user wrote.



Sophie Cunningham's previous interactions with fans regarding the s*x toy controversy

After the game, Cunningham, who is 28, went onto X and posted a sarcastic post quoting a post she had made days earlier where she advised fans against throwing things on the court. “This did not age well,” she wrote, referencing the repetition of these dangerous stunts.



WE ALMOST HAD A FOURTH DILDO THROWN AT A WNBA GAME 😭







It hit a child instead. pic.twitter.com/f94ZglsEVo

— BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 6, 2025

Cunningham had posted about her concerns for player safety only days earlier after a similar incident took place during the Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries game, where the person was arrested and is now facing charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency, and trespassing.



"stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote on X.



A separate incident occurred during a Chicago Sky vs. Valkyries game last Friday when a s*x toy was thrown under the basket during a play pause. While the item was quickly removed, the assailant was not identified, and no arrests have been made in relation to that incident.

The league has since released a strong statement denouncing that behavior.