Who was Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra? All we know about NYC designer found dead at Montauk Yacht Club

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a Manhattan-based fashion designer and entrepreneur, was found dead on a boat on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The New York Post reported that the vessel was docked at the Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island Road.

Nolan-O’Slatarra was a native of Ireland who founded the NYC Metropolitan Area–headquartered clothing brands East x East and Duper in 2021, per her LinkedIn. She was also the founder and CEO of the marketing agency called Brand Growth Consultants. At the same time, Martha was also serving as the Director of Operations at K4 Capital Management.

Before founding Brand Growth Consultants, the 33-year-old entrepreneur had years of experience working in marketing. According to her 2024 Irish Independent profile, Martha Nolan-O’Slaterra grew up in Carlow, Ireland, and got her bachelor’s from University College Dublin. She pursued her master’s at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra moved to the U.S. in 2015 and often spent her summers working at the Hamptons, per The Sun.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra was found dead around midnight, as residents heard late-night screams

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call around midnight, while attempts to revive Nolan-O’Slatarra with CPR were made. Per the New York Post, the first responders declared her dead at the scene.

The outlet also confirmed that Suffolk County police were called to the scene around 4:00 a.m. The incident is still under investigation, per the Post, while a spokesperson said:

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time.”

Before Nolan-O’Slatarra was found dead, many residents of the Montauk Yacht Club, including some boat captains, heard screams on Monday night, a club member told the NY Post. The person further said:

“She was well known in the community. She was very friendly. Always smiling. There’s going to be a lot of conversation out of this.”

Another person told the Daily Mail that the boat, named Ripple, where Martha was discovered, is owned by her boyfriend. It is registered in Long Beach, New York, per the newspaper. The source revealed that the boyfriend was seen running outside naked while screaming for help.

According to the Daily Mail, the investigations continued until the early hours of Wednesday, and the authorities cordoned off the area. The police officers were reportedly seen stopping Montauk Yacht Club guests while investigating the mysterious death.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to announce the cause of Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra’s death.