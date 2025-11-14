What happened at Regis High School? Teen’s death sparks concern for kids' mental health among community

A 16-year-old student of Manhattan's Regis High School plunged to his death from the institution's building on Thursday [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Isaac N.)

On Thursday, November 13, a 16-year-old reportedly died at Regis High School, which is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City.

According to the New York Post, the teen student is said to have jumped from the fifth-floor window of the institution's building. The incident occurred around 09:30 am local time, according to the outlet, which cited local police. The teenager was reportedly found outside the Regis High School building “with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position,” per the NY Post.

The authorities confirmed that the teenager was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where his condition was initially listed as stable. The Post reported, citing police, that the Regis High School student’s condition worsened and he was declared deceased around 11:45 am local time.

The teenager was reportedly present outside a school official’s office on the first floor before the incident. Sources told the New York Post that the student was waiting in connection with an undisclosed disciplinary issue. Afterwards, the youngster walked to the fifth floor and jumped.

A woman, who resides near Regis High School, told the Post about speaking to a parent of one of the students. The person informed her about receiving notification related to the incident involving the 16-year-old, and that everyone had been sent home.

According to the Post, a man in a black shirt with a priest collar was seen walking out of the school building hours after the incident. The individual reportedly stated that “someone had an accident” and was “seriously injured,” without revealing anything else.

Regis High School incident: Teenager's death sparks concern within the community

A teen plunged to his death on Thursday, moments after he was reportedly seen waiting outside a school official’s office due to a disciplinary issue. Neither the authorities nor the school has revealed much after the unnamed student died, but the incident has triggered concern among the netizens.

Virginia Maloney, a New York resident and Harvard Kennedy School alum, reacted to the New York Post’s story on Facebook and talked about mental health:

“What happened at Regis High School is every parent’s worst fear. Our kids are carrying more than we often realize, and schools need more mental health resources: counselors with capacity, safe spaces, and systems that catch kids before they fall through the cracks. Sending love to the Regis community.”

Elissa Commike Levine, a Florida native who works as a Crisis Intervention Teacher, also wrote about the prevalent issue and penned:

“I wish this was rare, I wish this was shocking but it is unfortunately becoming all too common and it should frighten EVERY parent!”

She continued:

“PLEASE teach your kids how to cope when life is hard, allow them the opportunity to work through challenges without ‘fixing’ everything for them and PLEASE make sure they know that they are loved unconditionally.”

Levine reflected on the significance of talking to one’s kids:

“Don’t wait for your kids to tell you they’re struggling because often times they don’t feel they can, don’t have the words to express what they’re feeling and some hide their struggles behind smiles, accolades, standing ovations and winning touchdowns.”

Elissa Commike Levine asserted that one should learn from incidents like these, educate their kids on mental health, and have tough conversations with them.

After the news broke out, netizens on X also reacted to the heartbreaking death of a teenager. @Saintuary_ wrote on X:

“RIP to that kid that attended Regis High school man.. prayers to his family.”

@Joanh397785 reacted to NY Post’s tweet about the 16-year-old’s demise:

“Poor kid. Praying for him, his family and the staff and students at this school.”

@tinamerritt123 also reacted the same way:

“Omg this is horrible. That poor boy. His poor family. 💔”

For the uninitiated, Regis High School is an all-boys Jesuit high school situated on East 84th Street, near Madison Avenue. According to the official website, the institution is tuition-free and merit-based, and was established in 1914. According to the New York Post, the school has 540 students from grades 9 through 12.

The students commute from 219 zip codes across NYC, and among them, about 52% are children of immigrants, according to the Post. The school faculty consists of three Jesuit priests and 56 lay men and women.