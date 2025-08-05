Who is Diane Kronstad? New Orleans restaurant Pulcinella controversy explained as influencer speaks out

Pulcinella! restaurant (Image via Instagram/@mypulcinella)

A recent clash between New York-based blogger Diane Kronstad and New Orleans restaurant Pulcinella! raised big questions about influencer culture and ethical business practices.

The incident made headlines after Kronstad, who blogs under Fashions Digest, allegedly fled Pulcinella! Without paying her large, nearly $300 bill, a claim which she has since disagreed with publicly.

Diane Kronstad is an editor and publisher of a New York-based lifestyle blog, Fashions Digest. Her byline is on fashion, beauty, food, travel, tech, and lifestyle, but most of her published clips date back many years.

According to her LinkedIn and Muck Rack profiles, she generates content under the name Fashions Digest (fashionsdigest.com) and is identified as a New York content creator, and still lists herself as open to work.

Kronstad recently contacted Pulcinella!, a restaurant located in the 7th Ward of New Orleans and co-owned by Andrew Principe and Bella Blue, through Instagram to offer content creation in exchange for a meal.

Blue said she had told Kronstad in a discussion before their meal that she was not providing them with a complimentary meal in any size at all. She also stated that Kronstad and their guest ordered multiple drinks, appetizers, entrees, desserts and sparkling water.



"In my mind ... if someone reaches out to you they aren't expecting anything. It didn't occur to me that she would be expecting a $300 meal for free... I would say that if you are a person who is in that world who is an influencer, please be transparent ... so that there's no confusion." Bella Blue said in a Instagram post.



A look into Diane Kronstad's response to the backlash

After receiving a two-star Google review from Diane Kronstad, which called it an "average at best" restaurant and said the location was "sketchy," Principe issued a long public rebuttal.

He claimed the influencer did not pay for her meal and that he even filed a police report, which was ultimately ruled a civil matter by the police.

He noted that this had gained traction online, mostly on Reddit and in community-based social media groups, and was sparking larger conversations about influencer behavior.

Kronstad deleted her Instagram account in light of the controversy, but later released a statement to People to explain her side. She stated that she did indeed reach out to local businesses to promote their businesses and that she does it often.

In her statement, she said she does not formally ask for "free meals." Ultimately, she does not believe that she asked for a free dinner, but thought she set the expectations going into the restaurant, which did not happen when she arrived.



"To be clear, I never expect free meals—I expect clarity. But in the world of restaurant PR, it’s common practice for food and drink to be comped in exchange for high-quality content, especially when creators are offering photography, video, social media exposure, and storytelling that restaurants can repurpose."Kronstad wrote in a statement.



Diane Kronstad even claimed that she and her friend were allegedly told that their bill would be covered if they just left a tip; however, Prince supposedly raised his voice and followed them to their car. She states that she ended up leaving a tip but felt unsafe during this interaction.

On the other hand, Bella Blue and Andrew Principe claim that the situation was unprofessional and disappointing, especially for a small business. They say they are open to influencer partnerships, but hope this is a cautionary tale to ensure setting agreements clearly up front.