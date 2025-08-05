Who was Jacob Zieben-Hood? All about NYC fitness trainer allegedly killed by influencer Donald Zieben-Hood

Jacob Zieben-Hood was found dead at his Harlem apartment (Image via Instagram/@Jzieben)

Donald Zieben-Hood, a model and influencer, dialed 911 on Friday, August 1, 2025. After police responded to their Harlem apartment, they found Jacob dead with stab wounds, according to the New York Daily News. The fitness influencer was taken into custody.

Per the Daily News, Donald had violated an order of protection that prohibited him from contacting his husband. The outlet reported that Donald had a history of violence.

Jacob Zieben-Hood was a certified instructor for the New York City-based personal training company SystimFit. According to his profile on the firm’s website, he studied Biomedical Science at Texas A&M University. Jacob later studied Physical Therapy and Massage Therapy in NYC.

On top of his education, Zieben-Hood had a decade of experience as a personal trainer. According to SystimFit, Jacob specialized in “nutrition, bodybuilding, postural correction, and pain relief.” His profile further states:



“Jacob is a Certified Whole Body EMS Trainer, CPT and CPR Certified, a Kettle bell Master Trainer, and TRX Certified.”



While Donald, 40, frequently appeared in Jacob’s (34) Instagram posts, the latter announced their marriage in 2020. He shared a picture with his spouse on August 2, 2020, and wrote:



“So I got married…”



Donald Zieben-Hood faces multiple charges after Jacob Zieben-Hood was found dead with stab wounds

According to the NY Daily News, Donald Zieben-Hood was arraigned on Sunday, August 3. During the court hearing, the prosecutors alleged that the accused acknowledged violating the order of protection placed against him in November last year. They claimed that Donald Zieben-Hood told the 911 operator:



“‘I had an order of protection placed against me. I’m getting arrested, right?’”



Reporting about the Sunday night arraignment, the Daily News stated that Donald Zieben-Hood is facing multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, weapon possession, and aggravated criminal contempt. The police are probing the case as a homicide, but the accused hasn’t been charged with murder yet. The prosecutors addressed the violent history of the accused and said:



“[Donald] has demonstrated an escalating pattern of violence toward his husband in defiance of multiple public court orders, culminating in his husband’s death.”



According to the Daily News, an assistant Manhattan district attorney also referred to the call Jacob Zieben-Hood had with his father on Thursday, July 31. They said in court:



“The victim’s father heard the defendant’s voice in the background screaming at the victim and calling him derogatory names.”



Per the police complaint, Donald admitted that he had a fight with his estranged spouse on Thursday evening. Jacob reportedly sent a picture of his leg wound following the violent exchange. The prosecutors claimed that the victim was found dead hours after the fight. According to the Daily News, they said during the court hearing on Sunday:



“[Jacob] was slumped over on the floor covered in blood with gashes from his head and multiple stab wounds to the back of his leg, including a stab wound to the back of his calf that penetrated the muscle.”



Per the outlet, Donald contacted 911 around 4:00 a.m., reporting his injuries but not mentioning Jacob’s wounds. However, police found the victim dead on the toilet with multiple stab wounds.

As mentioned, the authorities apprehended Donald, who had defied protection orders multiple times in recent months, per the New York Post.